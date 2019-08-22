East TN Children’s Hospital CEO to retire

The CEO of the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced his plans to retire Thursday.

Children’s Hospital President and CEO Keith Goodwin has announced his intent to retire. Hospital staff, physicians and volunteers were informed of the decision on Wednesday.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my grandkids and traveling with my wife,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin has been President/ and CEO of Children’s Hospital since June 2007.

The hospital made a number of advancements during Goodwin’s tenure as CEO including a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Surgery Center and outpatient clinics. They’ve launched new services such as developmental clinics, a chest wall deformities, and a pediatric urgent care clinic in addition to developing new protocols that are shared on a national level for treating babies with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.

They joined Solutions for Patient Safety (SPS) which is a national organization of children’s hospitals focused on safety and reducing hospital-acquired conditions and received the largest gift in the hospital’s history when Scripps Network Interactive, now Discovery Inc., donated $10 million in 2016.

A committee of the Board of Directors will lead the search to name Goodwin’s successor. The committee plans to name the new hospital CEO in early 2020.

Goodwin said, “Being part of the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital team has been the most rewarding professional role in my career. I have truly enjoyed working alongside all of the dedicated staff who make this such a special place.”