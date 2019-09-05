East TN couple living in Charleston share impacts of Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WATE) – Hurricane Dorian is lashing the Carolinas with strong winds, rain and tornadoes as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean.

A number of families living on the coast are watching the weather closely and at the same time taking precautions for potential damage.

We spoke with the Sandie family, originally from Knoxville, who say rain and wind are the only impacts their experiencing in Charleston.

“Right now we’re getting hit the hardest,” Jen Sandie said. “We have a few trees down in our neighborhood. As soon as it calms down, we’re going to walk around to see the trees down and obviously the power’s out.”

Scott and Jen Sandie live on James Island, about 10-minutes from the coast, and say Hurricane Dorian has been unpredictable.

“Once we saw it was a (Category) 2, maybe a CAT 3 we were okay, because a CAT 3 was our max. If it was going to be a CAT 4 or 5 we would’ve definitely stayed away,” Jen said.

“Most of the homes are built to handle a CAT 3, so they’re pretty safe,” Scott said.

Last week the couple was visiting family in Knoxville. When they returned to Charleston on Tuesday, they immediately started preparing their home.

“Our windows are hurricane proof, I mean up to a certain wind-speed degree. So, we’re not concerned at all about the windows,” Jen said. “We did some sand bags but we don’t get a lot of flooding where we are because we’re pretty high up on James Island.”

After living through other hurricanes, like Florence, the Sandies say they’re ready for this one.

“We have our phones all charged so we can get on Facebook and all the local news and hurricane centers are updating their Facebook, doing live broadcasts which is really helpful because right now we have no power,” Jen said. “So, right now we’re just sitting here watching the trees move and hanging out until the power’s back on.”

Rain bands produced tornadoes Thursday morning across northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.

The Sandies say, where they live in Charleston, they’re not experiencing any catastrophic weather or tornadoes.