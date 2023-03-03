KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Strong winds and scattered storms are moving across East Tennessee. The weather is expected to last through the evening hours, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team.

WATE is gathering photos from across the region showing effects of the stormy weather, along with the damage it has caused. You can find live updates on weather here.

Tree down in Oak Ridge (Photo via City of Oak Ridge)

Flag waving outside WATE (WATE)

WATE’s Weather Camera showing clouds over Anakeesta.

WATE’s Weather Camera showing flag blowing in the wind.

WATE’s Weather Camera showing clouds gathering over downtown Knxoville

Dark clouds gather over Roane County (WATE)

Dark clouds gather over Roane County as winds blow the trees. (WATE)

A Sign blowing in the wind in West Knoxville (WATE)

Trees knocked down by wind is Knoxville (Photo via KUB)

Wind related damage in Knoxville (Photo via KUB)

If you would like to submit pictures, you can email them to newsrooms@wate.com. If chosen, you will receive a form in your email inbox to fill out, allowing WATE to use your photos on-air and online.