East TN educators, counselors say Gov. Lee addressing student mental health is step in right direction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A focus on education is one of many goals Governor Bill Lee shared on Monday during his State of the State address.

These initiatives address a range of issues from teacher pay to literacy. One that caught our attention was a plan focused on student mental health.

RELATED: Tennessee governor proposes $117M for teacher pay raises

Governor Lee’s proposal will put $250 million into a trust fund dedicated to mental health in Kindergarten through 12th-grade schools. The state would first assess each district’s needs before deciding how to spend that money.

Educators in East Tennessee say it’s a step in the right direction, yet there are challenges when it comes to mental health and their students.

“It’s a broader spectrum and it’s out of the scope of the educators and we need the support of the community, with health services, so we can partner and do what’s best for our kids,” said Tanya Coats, President of the Knox County Education Association.

Coats says she hopes this money will create more resources for students.

“In order to have a safe classroom, we’ve just got to have the resources that are available and attainable and what we can afford,” she said.

In Knox County, the Helen Ross McNabb Center has 35 people working with kids in middle and high schools, as well as 14 people working in elementary schools.

“We know that 50 percent of all mental health conditions start before the age of 14, so you can just see how key it is and how important it is to impact a system where you can really reach kids,” said Mary Katsikas, Senior Director of Children and Youth Mental Health Programming at Helen Ross McNabb.

Counselors say Governor Lee’s proposal is something they’ve been advocating for years as the need for services in schools increases.

“It’s the same types of struggles. So, it’s anxiety, depression and ADHD symptomology. Those things are there even in kids that young, they just look a little different,” said Katsikas.

Both educators and counselors say they hope those resources include more counselors, health advocates and treatment programs.

“We can’t be more excited about the support the Governor’s really assisting with building a system that’s going to support kids long-term. At the end of the day the earlier we intervene, it’s so essential to see a bigger impact,” explained Katsikas.

“We’re not in this alone. It’s going to take parents, the community and we really care about our students to make sure they’re getting what they need,” added Coats.

LATEST STORIES