East TN farmers talk impacts of meat demand amid coronavirus pandemic





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on a variety of businesses nationwide, and that includes the meat industry. New reports indicate the virus could affect meat selection and supply.

On Monday, Costco implemented purchasing limits on fresh meat, limiting shoppers to three items of beef, pork and poultry products. Supermarket chain Kroger implemented a similar rule on packages of pork.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel learned local cattle farmers are also feeling the impact.

“I’m seeing the biggest demand I’ve ever seen. Within the last month I’ve had more calls and inquiries than any other month ever,” said Byron Williams of Riverview Family Farm.

Williams said he is seeing unprecedented demand and has a waiting list of customers.
The West Knoxville farm’s main product is freezer beef.

“I’ve had some people say that there isn’t any or the selection is very limited at their grocery store now, so it’s a mix of that, plus I think the big deal is being able to know where its coming from,” said Williams.

It’s a similar situation for Anderson County’s Red Tail Farm. The owner says a slowdown at processing plants amid the coronavirus pandemic puts on the pressure.

“The slowdown at the processing plant has just put a lot of pressure on all of us to be able to try to meet the supply and demand,” Rick Brogdon of Red Tail Farm.

Brogdon, too, is seeing a lot of new customers, and he said right now supply is very low.

“I’m trying to just spread this out, so that there is some food, there’s not much, but yet I’m trying to do what I can to feel like I can share it to more people,” he said.

Both farm owners are also shedding light on what the next few months ahead might look like in the field they know best.

“These restaurants going back up, even at 50 percent capacity, they’re still going to be starting to want to buy product and get product. That’s going to even put more stress on that product or strain on the system,” Brogdon said.

“It might increase sales overall for the longterm,” said Williams.

Both predict little change in their demand in the weeks to come.

Last week, Food City’s President and CEO said meat prices are up and likely will continue to increase because of a reduction in supply and an increase in demand. Food City Director of Meat Operations said some cuts of meat may not be available at times, but there will still be options.

Meanwhile, Kroger released a statement to WATE 6 On Your Side, writing in part: “We feel good about our daily ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers. There is plenty of protein in the supply chain, however, some processors are experiencing challenges.”

