East TN farmers welcome rain after dry spell

East Tennessee farmers are welcoming the recent rainfall and hoping for more.

Of course, they’re also taking stock of what the September dry spell has done to their crops. The farmers here at Deep Well Farm woke up feeling like their prayers have been answered.

They got some rain over the weekend with more expected this week, great news here because they’ve gone the last five weeks without any precipitation.

The arid conditions have caused their pumpkins to be a bit smaller and their corn more brittle but they say this week’s rain is going to make a big impact.

“If a pumpkin can be the size of a softball or baseball, within a week, it’ll be starting to turn cold and it’ll be the size of a volleyball. Especially if we get a little moisture. They develop that quick,” Deep Well Farm’s V.W. Linginfelter said. “And that’s what I’m hoping because there’s still a lot of little ones out there.”