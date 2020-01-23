East TN Fishing Show returns to Knoxville this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The largest event dedicated to fishermen in the southeast is returning to Knoxville this weekend.

The East Tennessee Fishing Show and Expo kicks off Thursday at the Knoxville Expo Center and will run through Sunday.

It brings together the largest selection of fishing equipment, plus guides to local lakes and rivers and everything a fisherman or outdoorsman needs.

Professional anglers will also be there each day. Knoxville-native and 2019 Bassmaster Classic champion, Ott Defoe, will be at the convention on Thursday.

All first responders and military personnel can get $2 off admission with proper identification.

Tickets range from $8 to $40.