East TN Make-a-Wish recipient lives out Disney princess dreams thanks to donation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Make-a-Wish of East Tennessee made dreams come true for a 9-year-old from Knoxville.

Thanks to a donation from the Arby’s Foundation, 9-year-old Preslee is heading to Disney World to live out her dream of being Princess Jasmine.

Disney has always been a big part of Preslee’s life.

The 9-year-old has a lung disease similar to cystic fibrosis. She is forced to go through numerous breathing treatments and airway clearings daily and has started to suffer from hearing loss.

“Although we’ll still have to do heart therapies and her medicines and all the things while we’re there, It’s a new environment. It’s a very different escape I guess from everyday life,” her mother Ariel Branch said.

Preslee and her family leave for Disney World next week and they’ll get to spend a whole week there.