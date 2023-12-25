KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kevin Randolph describes himself as a “born and raised East Tennessee guy” and says this, combined with his faith, is at the core of the music he writes for YouTube.

During a visit to the New Hope Animal Rescue Center in Kentucky, he met Xena, a four-month-old puppy who he says had already faced many challenges in her young life, including worms and an upper respiratory issue. Despite her struggles, Xena had a resilient spirit that touched Randolph’s heart.

After meeting Xena, Randolph was moved to write a song that captured the puppy’s story and the hope she inspired in him. He returned home, and he says within 30 minutes, he composed a song for YouTube that he felt captured the essence of Xena’s story. The song was a heartfelt tribute to the puppy’s courage.

Credit: Kevin Randolph

After Randolph’s song’s release, he says Xena was adopted into a loving family in time for the Holidays. Randolph was overjoyed to hear that Xena had found her forever home, and he felt honored to be part of her journey.