KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just this year 527 people have died on Tennessee roadways. Currently, it’s estimated one in three deadly crashes involves a DUI.

Jaelyn Collins will always be Tami Oliver’s “Jaebug.”

“She had just turned 18,” Oliver said. “She had just graduated high school. She was about to start cosmetology school. So many family members who loved her so much and we just miss her so bad.”

Oliver’s daughter was killed in a head-on car wreck on Maynardville Pike on June 27, 2021. A Knoxville man is being charged with vehicular homicide related to the incident. Currently, he’s out on bond and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office reported he admitted he had been drinking at the time of the crash.

Oliver said, “I just want to do as much as I can for her. To get her name out there and what happened to her because I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. And she did not deserve this.”

While the anniversary of Jaelyn’s death looms, Oliver and her crew will host a 5K fun run June 18 in her honor.

“You don’t have to run,” Oliver said. “I do want to stress that. A lot of people are like, ‘I would love to come but I’m not a runner.’ You don’t have to be a runner. I’m just going to walk. I’m going to walk for my daughter.”

The stroll will start at Wilson Park (115 Wilson Lane, Maynardville, TN 37807) at 9:00 a.m. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. An organization Oliver is passionate about.

She said, “They have just been wonderful to us, so we wanted to give back to them because their mission is so important. They’re trying to stop drunk and drugged driving altogether and we want to help them any way that we can so all the proceeds from this event do go to MADD.”

The latest data from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security shows there were 315 alcohol-related car wrecks in Knox County where 12 were killed. Nationally, overall traffic deaths reached a 16-year high last year.