KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Morgan Wallen released a song as a tribute to his mom on Mother’s Day weekend.

East Tennessee native and country star Morgan Wallen released a song titled, “Thought You Should Know.” on Friday. The song is a phone call to his mom where he updates her on everything happening in his life.

Wallen wrote on Instagram, ““This one’s for you mama. I know it didn’t always seem like those prayers were getting through. I Hope this song is a testament to the fact that they did.”

Wallen first shared a clip of him singing the song, which he co-wrote with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon, on Instagram in May 2021 and fans have anticipated the song since.

Additionally, Wallen announced he will be releasing another song this month titled, “You Proof” in honor of his upcoming birthday.