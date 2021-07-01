East TN Valley Crime Stoppers: ‘When you hear fireworks it’s not a tip for Crime Stoppers’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is reminding the public that if/when you hear fireworks going off on Independence Day, it’s not necessary to call in a tip for Crime Stoppers.

They says this should be a call for a non-emergency line of a local law enforcement agency.

Local non-emergency numbers

Anderson County 865-457-2414

Blount County 865-981-7100

Grainger County 865-828-3311

Jefferson County 865-475-6855

Knox County 865-215-1179

Loudon County 865-458-9081

Roane County 865-354-8045

Sevier County 865-453-2251

Crime Stoppers says, “If you have information concerning a theft, burglary, murder or any other criminal activity, or on the location of a wanted or missing person please submit a tip to East TN Valley Crime Stoppers online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or on the P3 TIPS app. If your tip leads to an arrest you can be eligible for a CASH reward.”