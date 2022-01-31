KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company reported a “high pressure steamline failure” at its complex produced an explosion-like sound in Kingsport 7:30 a.m. Monday that was heard from miles away.

Viewer messages and calls flooded into the News Channel 11 newsroom, reporting accounts of what appeared to be smoke or steam and an explosion of noise in the Eastman Chemical Company area, as well as ground vibrations.

A media advisory released nearly 90 minutes after the incident said vibrations and loud noises “from a consistent heavy release of steam” were heard and felt by residents in “the surrounding community.”

Justin Murray works for Kingsport’s water department and was inside a city building on Konnarock Road, about a quarter-mile from Eastman’s property.

“It rattled the windows in the warehouse,” Murray said. “It was a loud explosion, and then we walked outside, and you could hear the echo for probably 15 seconds.”

For the next 15 minutes or so, Murray said, sounds continued from what he described as a “loud steam release.”

According to the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD), the agency responded to Eastman at 7:45 a.m. after the company requested the fire department on standby.

KFD currently has an engine, a ladder company and a command vehicle at the scene. Eastman’s release says its own fire department is assessing the situation with assistance from KFD.

Russ and Amy Jowers were completing a morning run near their home more than five miles west and north of Eastman’s complex when they heard the initial sound.

“It just was a huge rumble,” Amy Jowers said.

She said the couple has lived near military bases, and it seemed reminiscent at first.

“It sort of sounded like it could have been a big cargo plane, but then it went on and on and on,” she said. “It just sounded really, really loud and I could feel a little tremor in the ground.”

Russ Jowers went back outside about five minutes after the couple stepped into their home, and the sound had not abated.

“We’re just praying that people are safe,” Amy Jowers said.

News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.