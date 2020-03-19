Easy meals to cook from frozen food

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – As cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) grow across the United States, many families are cooking at home.

Natasha Haynes, a family and consumer science agent with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said freezing meats and other items is a great way to keep a supply of perishable foods on hand. However, she reminds people to follow U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines for safe thawing when it comes time to use the items.

“Don’t thaw meats and poultry on the counter or in hot water,” said Haynes. “Put these items in the refrigerator a day or two before you plan to use them. If you need to thaw items quicker, you can put them in a sealed plastic bag and submerge the bagged item in cold water, changing the water every 30 minutes to maintain a safe temperature. You can also use the microwave’s defrost feature. Be sure to cook the items immediately after thawing if you use the cold water or microwave method.”

Here are a few recipes from the Extension for Real Life blog:

Quick Taco-Mac

Ingredients:

1 pound ground turkey or ground beef

1 packet taco seasoning

1 (14.5 ounce) can whole tomatoes, undrained

1 cup water

1 box macaroni and cheese

Directions:

In medium skillet, brown ground meat until crumbly. Drain fat. If using whole canned tomatoes, cut or break up the tomatoes. Stir in rest of ingredients, including the cheese packet from the macaroni and cheese. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese, if desired.

Ten-Minute Corn Chowder

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon oil

1/2 onion, chopped

1 teaspoon minced garlic

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 cups nonfat milk

2 teaspoons mustard

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

black pepper to taste

2 cups frozen corn kernels

4 tablespoons shredded, reduced-fat cheddar cheese

Directions:

Heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and sauté the onion and garlic until golden, about 2 minutes. Meanwhile, place the flour, milk, mustard and seasonings in a small bowl and mix well. Add the milk mixture to the skillet followed by the corn. Stir well until the mixture comes to a boil and thickens, about 3 minutes. Stir frequently to keep the mixture from burning. Divide into four bowls and top each with 1 tablespoon of shredded cheese.