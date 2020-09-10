Education key to public acceptance of any coronavirus vaccine, surgeon general says

News

by: Rob Nelson and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Wednesday education will be the key to public acceptance of any coronavirus vaccine, but some lawmakers wonder if politics is endangering the process.

“We need vaccine confidence and that’s really important. And political interference can be a huge detriment to that — so can misinformation. Are you making sure the president understands that risk?” asked U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)

“I’m using my bully pulpit as surgeon general to make sure the entire country understands that vaccines are safe and effective,” said Adams. “And this COVID vaccine, I’m telling people to focus on the process over the politics and the people because the process is what will assure us that these are safe.”

During a senate hearing Wednesday, Adams and Dr. Francis Collins, the Director of the National Institutes of Health, promised there will be no shortcuts. They insist the vaccine will be safe — when approved.

