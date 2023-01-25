Education and Schools

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
60°
Sign Up
Knoxville
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Traffic
Honoring Black History
Food For Thought
Voices of the Valley
Smoky Mountains
Missing People
Positively Tennessee
Investigations
National/World
WATE news app
Newsletters
Anderson County
Blount County
Campbell County
Cocke County
Jefferson County
Knox County
Loudon County
Monroe County
Roane County
Sevier County news
Politics from The Hill
Washington Bureau
Press Releases
Weather
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Radar
Watches & Warnings
7-day forecast
Weather Cameras
Starwatch
Get the weather app
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Living East TN
Meet the LETN Team
Pet of the Week
Frugal Friday
Kids Talk
Tail Talk with Grace Veterinary Center
Ingles Open Road
Contests
Appear on the show
Home Design Center
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Top Stories
Win $25,000 just by making a healthier change
Video
Top Stories
Knoxville’s ‘sweetest’ fundraiser is back
Video
Enjoy raw Vegan chili during winter months
Video
IV infusion clinic helps promote wellness
Video
Viral ‘security guard’ dancer brings back moves for …
Video
Sports
Orange and White Nation
Tennessee Basketball
Tennessee Baseball
Tennessee Football
Knoxville Marathon
Sports Illustrated
High School
Big Game Bound
Tennessee Titans
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Webb’s Robinson signs NLI to play football at Navy
Video
Top Stories
Lady Vols falter against Miss. State in double OT
Minor recruiting violations committed by UT in 2022
Video
Eagles, Chiefs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 57
Video
How much do NFL Pro Bowl players get paid?
🔴 Watch
Latest Video
WATE 6 Replay Stream
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
TV Schedule
ABC News
Community
Contests
Remarkable Women
A Paws-itive Note
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
Health Matters
Knoxville Man Show
Women’s Spectacular!
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving
Project Grad
See More Smokies
Jobs
The Business Buzz
WATE Who’s Hiring
Find a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Our History
Request tour
Advertise With Us
Greystone Creative
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Education and Schools
Kid Konnections helping Blount County students find …
Top Education and Schools Headlines
Knoxville teacher invited to SOTU Address by 1st Lady
Tennessee Theatre launching awards for theatre students
Carson-Newman to build 1st new dorm in decades
Bearden student first to get 4 cyber certifications
Knox County sets bold new college enrollment goal
UT Knoxville working to better on-campus experience
Quick Links
Weather forecast + radar
Watch news
Politics from The Hill
Smoky Mountains
More Education and Schools
Covenant Health donates land for new training facility
What Knox County Schools policy states about threats
Farragut student selected in science talent search
Knox County Schools unveil academy options at 8 schools
New bill could allow larger class sizes in schools
What does UT’s record growth look like?
The difference between an SRO and an SSO
Most read on WATE.com
TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery
2 identified in fatal Alcoa Highway crash
TBI identifies woman who died in police custody
TN widow faced surprise charge for husband’s burial
Father of modern TBI and Scott Co. native dies at …
Brothers who ran Gibbs store for 35 years bid farewell
Exit 407 roadwork to affect Sevierville traffic
Convenience food recalled due to listeria risk
Police investigating body found in Greene Co. cornfield
Rural Metro: 2 injured in Maynardville Pike crash