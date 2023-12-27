KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From third-grade retention to school safety, several issues have impacted students and teachers across Tennessee in 2023.

Parents, schools, and lawmakers faced the ramifications of what had been a bi-partisan law when it passed, not allowing kids to move on from third to fourth grade if they didn’t score proficient on the English language arts part of their TCAP tests.

“What we’re trying to do is not retain students. we’re trying to propel students forward,” said State Senator Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol.

“I’ve probably gotten more letters, emails, and calls on third-grade retention this summer and fall than anything else,” said State Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis.

Lots of students were not reading at grade level. As the spring semester approached its end and test scores came out, it seemed like everyone had questions or concerns.

“Who gave them the authority whether my kid can read or not? They don’t know anything, they don’t know my kid. They don’t know how to be third-grade teachers,” said Dr. Karen Lloyd, a Professor at the University of Tennessee.

Some of the children affected, if you didn’t look at the test scores, were doing great.

“She’s a straight-A student, and she really felt like she did well on this test. When she got the results, it broke her. It really did,” said Bryan Rivera, a Union County parent.

Several parents, including Rivera, said they’d start homeschooling their children. Even a Knox County School Board member said her child did not do well on the test.

“There are so many parents, even just in Knox County that are in this very same boat,” said Katherine Bike, Knox County School Board member.

Lawmakers supporting the change insisted the worries were overblown and the goal was worthy.

“This idea that we’re going to hold back 60% of third graders is simply not accurate,” said State Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville.

The retention rule came with exceptions, retests and an appeals process. As it turned out, in all, the reading retention hurdle turned out to be shockingly low as the vast majority of appeals were granted. Just 36 kids in Knox County were held back, less than one percent of third graders.

In March, the school shooting template was repeated. This time at The Covenant School in Nashville. A former student, armed with a gun, shot through a glass door and entered the school leading to six deaths. Also repeated were the calls for change, this time coming right to state lawmakers’ doorsteps.

The shooting also brought the issue to the doorstep of Governor Bill Lee.

“Cindy was supposed to come over to have dinner with Maria last night after she filled in as a substitute teacher yesterday at Covenant. Cindy and Maria and Katherine Koonce were all teachers at the same school and have been family friends for decades,” said Lee.

Lee opened the door to tightening state gun laws, at least when it comes to people showing signs they might hurt someone or themselves. However, the legislature’s session ended with no change to the gun law. Still, lawmakers did okay hundreds of millions of dollars for school security including an SRO for every Tennessee school.

That left some unsatisfied and while the state waited for Lee’s special-called session, gun rights advocates piled on labeling the governor’s proposal a red flag law. In some circles, “red flag” might as well be a scarlet letter and the special session ended with few bills passing and the parties as divided as ever.

The school safety issue stayed on the minds of Tennesseeans. In the fall we wanted to learn the ins and outs of protecting kids, classrooms and campuses. In our education roundtable, Anderson County School and law enforcement leaders walked us through the district’s plan for protecting students and staff.

“Everything that child does with their account on our device gets monitored If the threat is imminent, for example, a student is writing a suicide note, then we get a phone call it doesn’t matter if it’s two in the morning we get those phone calls, and we have had that happen and I believe it saves lives,” said Dr. Tim Parrott, superintendent.

Moving away from traditional public schools, potentially with public dollars, is a theme this year growing from years past and likely to do so in the year ahead. In April, the Knox County School Board approved another charter school. Knoxville Preparatory School.

“We have been getting class in the last year and a half saying can you do this in Knoxville? We even had a parent call to ask if there was a bus that goes from Knoxville to Chattanooga every day,” said Brad Scott, CEO of PREP Public Schools.

The approval came over objections from the local chapter of the NAACP.

“We believe that the current school system needs all the resources it can get. This proposed charter school will only put further strain on an already struggling school system,” said Sam Brown, NAACP chapter president.

Knox Prep is on track to admit its first class this coming fall, which will make two charter schools up and running in Knox County.

The first, Emerald Academy, was picked in late November as the site for Governor Lee to take his pitch for expanding school vouchers on the road. Vouchers are expected to be Lee’s big push in the 2024 legislative session, growing what has been a two-county, then three-county pilot program to all 95 counties.

“You have families that we’ve talked to that have said, ‘Hey, we’re going to have to borrow money or mortgage the house because we want to send our kids to a private school that we can’t afford,” said State Rep. Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville.

“The most important statistic is 91% of the parents that have enrolled in the education savings account program, one year later, are satisfied and pleased with the educational outcomes for their children,” said Lee.

“We depend on the public schools to provide a good education, and they need every dollar they can get to do that,” said Amy Hale, a Hamblen County parent.

Looking at the numbers in Knox County, TCAP scores from the last school year are higher than before the pandemic. For the first time, district-wide scores in English language arts surpassed pre-pandemic numbers.41.2 percent of students scored proficient across all tested grades in Knox County. That’s compared to 39.5 percent in 2022, plus it’s higher than the state proficiency rate, which is 38 percent.