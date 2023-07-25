ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Some schools in East Tennessee have already started and Anderson County is hoping to fill more positions before the first day of classes.

“We are always in need of substitute teachers, especially in the sick times a year like the flu season, the stomach virus season, those types of things we do run at a higher rate of need for substitutes. So having that list to pull from is really really critical,” said Ryan Sutton with Anderson County Schools.

In the past, substitute pay was based on the school’s needs, according to Sutton. Now, all substitutes will make the same rate no matter the school.

“A sub will make $80 per day if they are not certified or don’t have a degree and they’ll make $95 a day if they are certified and have a degree,” he said.

Selected applicants will have the opportunity to choose a school based on location and grade level preferences.

“You know if you don’t want to do kindergarten and you just want to do first through fifth because some people are a little intimidated by kindergarten you can or you can say, I want to do elementary, middle, and high school. So you can have that flexibility and choose what you want to be available for,” Sutton said.

Right now, most of the county’s substitutes are retired teachers who, under the state, can only work a set number of days. Anderson County is using a subcontractor service so that retired teachers are not limited to the amount of time and days they want to work.

“With [the Educational Support System], now they can work as many days as they want to,” Sutton said. “ESS also offers health insurance and benefits. So they can draw from those as well, any of the employees can. But many of our substitute workforce are retired teachers that want to come back.”

The county is hoping the pay increase along with the additional benefits will entice more people to apply.

Anderson County Schools is also looking for a few more teachers with three unfilled positions. They are looking for a high school English teacher and two high school math teachers.

“This time of year that is completely normal. It’s actually a great number because we have over 700 positions of certified teachers in our district,” Sutton said.

For anyone interested in applying for a position, visit ess.com.

The first students in Anderson County will start school Monday, July 31. Then everyone else will go back on a staggered schedule through Thursday, Aug. 2 depending on their grade level.