KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An Austin-East Magnet High School student was awarded a prestigious scholarship to attend a top university in the south.

Angeline Irankunda is on her way to Atlanta in the fall after earning a full four-year scholarship to Emory University.

“Dream big because nothing is too big for God and it’s like once he has those plans for you nothing can get in the way of them. Even I tried to get in the way of my own plans but it’s like God had different plans for me and he was like no this is where you’re going this is what I have set for you,” said Irankunda.

The senior at Austin-East has always believed in big dreams and hard work, but when applying through QuestBridge for the National College Match Scholarship she started having second thoughts.

However, her supporters weren’t going to let self-doubt win.

“She’s beginning to see the greatness that she has in herself and it’s fun to see what we’ve all seen for a really long time, and I cannot wait for her to go and experience college,” said Lindsay Davis, an instructional coach at Austin-East.

Davis and a team of others were behind Irankunda all the way.

“I love my school so much like without them none of this would be possible,” said Irankunda.

QuestBridge is a national nonprofit that connects high-achieving, low-income students with elite universities. The Match Scholarship removes all financial barriers for recipients covering tuition and fees, housing and food, books and supplies, and travel expenses.

“Knowledge is power! Yes, school is not for everybody but the more you know the better. Especially being an immigrant, my parents came here for a better life for a better education. I have seven siblings and they were not going to pay for all of us to go to college so for me to get a full ride is great,” said Irankunda.

She hopes her success inspires others to never give up on yourself.

“I feel like if people see it’s like another Black girl from Austin-East ‘she’s doing great things and if she can do it so can I,’ because it’s like we all came from the same place and we can all go even higher,” said Irankunda.

As Irankunda gets ready to turn the page to the next chapter, she’s proud knowing the Austin-East Roadrunners are cheering her on to achieve excellence at college and beyond.

Davis also shared that there were almost 21,000 applicants and Irankunda was one of 2,242 who matched with their chosen schools to receive this amazing scholarship.