KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A1 Learning Connections is making learning fun for students at Austin-East High School in Knoxville.

Close to 100 teens had the chance to build a skateboard in groups with the community’s help.

“The more we got involved and we started cutting materials and putting hands-on, all the students were getting more involved and getting excited about it,” said Stephen Sheriff, a UT Research Associate.

The University of Tennessee and the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation partnered with A1 Learning Connections for this hands-on STEM project. IACMI supplied the materials and the university provided mentorship.

“Here we are with something tangible in our hands. That lightbulb starts going off and we can start thinking about it. We’ve got a couple of kids that actually like to skateboard so they are really excited to go try it out and see how it does,” said Sheriff.

Sheriff said first they introduced students to the concept of working with composites, then they selected the materials, talked about the properties, and finally started the build.

“When we took the time and actually fabricated the skateboards, they were all in and everybody was excited and today, we were able to unbag them. They actually got to see them come apart and then they held a composite skateboard in one hand, a wooden skateboard in this hand and they were like wow this is so much lighter,” said Sheriff.

After students sanded down the boards and installed the hardware, they had the chance to test them out on campus.

“This is the fruit of our labor. This is what we want. It’s like we were intentional to get to this point and guess what we are here! They’re excited about it and we get excited,” said Laschinski Emerson, the Founder and Executive Director of A1 Learning Connections.

The community groups involved in this project all recognize the importance of science and the exciting places it can take you after graduation.

“If this lights your fire there’s an opportunity for these students to go chase it and make a good living in East Tennessee,” said Sheriff.

Visit A1learningconnections.com for more information on the organization’s services and partnerships.