KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday is a big day for the University of Tennessee and it isn’t because of national signing day. It is Big Orange Give day.

The University of Tennessee’s Big Orange Give day has been in place for 11 years. Millions have been raised for school initiatives since its launch.

“In the past 10 years we have raised more than 15 million dollars for the University,” Senior Director of Events and Marketing Mallorie Mendence. “That money is used for student scholarships, facilities, student organizations and much more.”

For students like Connor Fox, it gives them an opportunity to pursue their dreams.

“One of the ways donors are supporting students through events like Big Orange Give and through these major giving campaigns is through the funding of student scholarships,” Fox said. “Without campaigns like this I would not be able to attend the University.”

For those wanting to know where the money goes; You get to decide.

“What’s really great about Big Orange Give is that donors have 1,000 funds they can choose from so they can really tailor their support to where they want it to go on campus,” Mendence said. “Whether that’s supporting student scholarships, a student organization or even athletics, really they can pick anywhere they are most passionate about.”

This years hope is to continue smashing records.

“It speaks to who we are as volunteers and the volunteer spirit. Vol Nation just comes together to smash records every year. This year we are traying to do 10,000 gifts in 24 hours,” Mendence said.

The campaign started at midnight and runs until 11:59 p.m. Last year, the school received 10,000 gifts totaling over $2 million.

If you would like to give during Big Orange Give you can head to the campaigns website.