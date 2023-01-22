KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 100 high school students attended “Big Orange STEM” Saturday at the John C. Hodges Library this weekend.

University of Tennessee Libraries hosted the annual event in hopes to show students what opportunities are available in the STEM fields. The conference included demonstrations of different machines, exhibitions by working professionals and a keynote speech was given by UT students.

Program Coordinator Thura Mack said students were able to interact with people working in different STEM fields.

“There are folks from the community, from the campus and different student organization groups, and they get to go up and interview them and ask them questions about STEM so it’s very engaging for everyone,” Mack said.

One high school student was attending the conference for the second time and participated in the summer program.

“I just think it’s really helped me become a better person and is leading me to the career that I want to go into,” she said.

Michael Fox, Srikar Rairao and Makayla McKinney are members of Tennessee Lunabotics and were the keynote speakers for the event. They are working on a robot they designed and represent the University of Tennessee in the annual NASA Lunabotics competition.

They hope that talking to the students will get them interested in pursuing engineering.

“I think I can speak for all of us when I say that we’re hoping to inspire the next generation to not be intimidated by engineering and to not think that it’s something where you sit behind a desk and just punch numbers,” McKinney said.

“We make actual impact and big impact, and we get to do things beyond our own imagination.”

The Tennessee Lunabotics team is fundraising to help build their rover for the next NASA competition.