MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Schools recently welcomed a group of talented educators to the BCS family.

“It’s my favorite day of the year! We have new teachers to the profession, but we also have new teachers to the Blount County family,” Courtney Whitehead, Human Resources Supervisor for Blount County Schools, said.

The district’s New Educator Academy is an opportunity for new-hires to engage in a series of fun orientation activities and get connected with a mentor.

“Throughout the year they have meetings, they meet together. The mentor will watch them instruct students and give feedback and they develop a relationship that will last throughout both careers,” said Whitehead.

Drew Blair is a former BCS student who will return to the classroom to teach math at William Blount High School.

“I actually picked up my keys to my classroom last week and it’s in the same hallway I went in when I was there so it’s like hey, I was in this very classroom and now I’m sitting behind the desk. So, it’s definitely a full-circle moment. It feels not fully real yet but we’re getting there,” said Blair.

According to the school district, roughly 60% of the district’s head principals are Blount County Schools graduates and just under 20 teachers at the academy this year are former students.

“We recognize that although we have a competitive salary, we have an outstanding benefit package, we need to do more to retain the best of the best,” Whitehead said.

This year the district is introducing Fit Green Happy. A nonprofit that aims to enhance health and happiness in the workplace.

“Fit Green Happy with our HABIT dogs we’re going to have optional seminars monthly where we talk about nutrition, we talk about drinking enough water, we talk about sleep, hygiene all of those things come together to make someone have outstanding work-life balance and that’s what we want for our teachers,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead says she is ready for an amazing first year of teaching for the district’s new educators.

As for Blair, he is excited to get into the classroom and serve students.

“The best advice I’ve been given so far is kids don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care, and I feel like that’s what’s impacted me the most as a teacher is people that poured into me and cared about me. That made me want to be a teacher,” Blair said.

Blount County Schools students head back to the classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 1.