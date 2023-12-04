HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Lee’s proposed expansion of the school voucher program has caused concern for parents of certain groups of students.

Elizabeth Brown is the mother of two children with disabilities. Her 14-year-old son has pediatric Crohn’s disease, and her 8-year-old son has autism. Both are currently enrolled in Hamblen County public schools.

“The future looks grim for my children and I, and my family as a whole if this passes,” Brown said.

Brown is worried about how the program might negatively affect her children.

“We can’t be naive, and we have to look for the mistruths or holes in this. So it’s being marketed as, ‘oh you’re equal to upper class that can afford private school, and this is about freedom’, but it’s unequivocally an agenda to be exempt from federal law,” she said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education, private schools are not bound by the same regulations as public schools, and have a choice in which students they accept.

“They’re going to be divided, ostracized and have an unfair future ahead of them, and they’re going to be divided from children who are healthy and attending private schools who don’t have to accept the disabled children,” Brown said.

She fears that if low enrollment causes public schools to close, they could lose resources available to her children under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

“I would have to drive my autistic son to occupational therapy appointments, physical therapy appointments and speech pathology appointments throughout the week because he receives that now in public school,” she explained.

WATE also reached out to Governor Lee’s office for comment but has not yet heard back at the time of publishing this article.