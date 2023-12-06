MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —​ A student at Maryville College is making a statement about body image through a collection of illustrations.

Senior Design major Sophie Turner drew on her personal experiences to create “Past, Present, and Impact.” Turner’s collection of works is rooted in research on art and the human body through the ages.

“I wanted to showcase that as designer we have a responsibility to show realistic proportions because we shape social behavior and social beauty standards,” said Turner.

She wanted to challenge the status quo with her designs and create conversation about the impact designers can have on body image.

One of her favorite illustrations is “The Perfect Body.”

“I feel like I really represented how young we see some of the stuff that we’re exposed to with that piece and I really just like the way it comes out and it’s just so balanced and the way that it’s designed,” said Turner.

The exhibit is part of Turner’s Senior Study. She says Associate Professor of Art & Design Morgan Manning helped her bring her ideas to fruition.

“It’s really wonderful as an educator to see them grow over their time here with us and we are able to celebrate their accomplishments and see the good work that they are doing and look forward to what they do when they enter professional life,” said Manning.

Turner says her research taught her the depiction of human figures and beauty standards are constantly evolving. So, she hopes when people see her work it reminds you to be kinder to yourself.

“I really want them to understand how everything we see kind of affects us. Even if we don’t 100% know what that means. So maybe we should take into consideration the art that we are putting out into the world as well so that we don’t perpetuate the same unhealthy standards that we have in the past,” said Turner.

An artist’s reception for Turner will take place on Friday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Clayton Center galleries on campus.

You can visit her exhibit until December 15 in the Blackberry Farm and William “Ed” Harmon galleries of the Clayton Center.