KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As school is quickly approaching, Dr. Nicole Shields, a family medicine doctor with Covenant Health, is offering parents some back to school tips.

While many are worried about stocking up on school supplies to get ready for the first day or classes, setting children up for a successful school year starts at home. Shields says children should get 8 to 10 hours of sleep each night.

“Sleep is important for not just growth and development of their mind, body and spirit, but also to keep them fully present while they are learning at school,” Shields said.

Shields encourages parents to introduce a night time routine to their kids.

“Take a bath, brush their teeth, read a book, meditate whatever it is to get them in the sleepiness phase,” Shields said. “That helps just prepare them from an emotional and schedule perspective.”

In order to help kids fall asleep, Shields stresses the importance of limiting things like phones or tablets an hour before bed.

As for lunches, Dr. Shields believes parents should look for things you don’t need to refrigerate.

“Things like nuts, or dried fruit,” Dr. Shields said. “There’s lots of things that you can pack like carrots, celery and tomatoes that are finger food.”

Dr. Shields encourages parents to have an open line of communication to help students deal with stressors that can come with the school year.

“They’ll feel comfortable approaching us with questions, or concerns or that things they are feeling,” Dr. Shields said. “If there are questions about anxiety or bullying, taking that to the proper school authority.”