KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple school districts have started to announce closings or delays for Tuesday, January 16, and Wednesday, January 17, due to snow and freezing temperatures this week.
Below you’ll find the list of East Tennessee school districts that have announced closings/delays so far. Several local businesses have also announced closures.
A
Adroit Medical Systems
Loudon Business
Adventist Christian School – Maryville
Blount School
Alcoa City Schools
Blount School
Alcoa Tenn. Federal Credit Union
Blount Business
Alpha Baptist Christian Learning Center
Hamblen School
American Book Co Warehouse-Jefferson City
Jefferson Business
Anderson County Government
Anderson Government
Anderson County Schools
Anderson School
Annoor Academy of Knoxville
Knox School
Apostolic Christian Academy Day Care
Blount Daycare
Athens City Schools
McMinn School
B
Blount County Government Offices
Blount Government
Blount County Juvenile Court
Blount Government
Blount County Meals on Wheels
Blount Community Group/Other
Blount County Public Library
Blount Business
Blount County Schools
Blount School
Boys and Girls Club of Tennessee Valley Claiborne County
Claiborne Community Group/Other
Boys and Girls Club of the TN Valley
Knox Community Group/Other
Boys and Girls Clubs Blount County
Blount Community Group/Other
Boys and Girls Clubs Loudon County
Loudon Community Group/Other
Boys and Girls Clubs North Anderson Co.
Anderson Community Group/Other
C
Campbell County Schools
Campbell School
Carson-Newman University
Jefferson School
Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church
Knox Church
Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church Weekday School
Knox School
Christian Academy of Knoxville
Knox School
City of Alcoa Government Non-Essential
Blount Government
City of Maryville Government Offices
Blount Government
City of Newport
Cocke Government
Claiborne County Juvenile Court
Claiborne Government
Claiborne County Schools
Claiborne School
Clayton Homes Corporate
Blount Business
Clayton-Bradley STEM Academy
Blount School
Cleveland State – All Sites
Bradley School
Clinton City Schools
Anderson School
Cocke County Schools
Cocke School
Concord Christian School
Knox School
Cozy Kids Daycare
Knox Daycare
Cross Creek Christian School
Monroe School
Cumberland County Schools
Cumberland School
Custom Foods of America
Knox Business
D
Davis Child Development Center
Knox Daycare
Delta Apparel
Anderson Business
Dollywood
Sevier Business
E
ETMA Federal Credit Union
Blount Business
Edmunds GI
Knox Business
Emerald Academy
Knox School
Enrichment Federal Credit Union
Anderson Business
Episcopal School of Knoxville
Knox School
F
Fentress County Schools
Fentress School
First Baptist Academy
Knox School
First Lutheran School
Knox School
Fountain City UMC Preschool
Knox School
G
Gateway Christian School
Bell School
General Sessions Court – Knox County
Knox Government
Grace Christian Academy
Knox School
Grainger County General Sessions Court
Grainger Government
Grainger County Government
Grainger Government
Grainger County Juvenile Court
Grainger Government
Grainger County Schools
Grainger School
Greene County Schools
Greene School
Greeneville City Schools
Greene School
H
Hamblen County Government and Health Dep
Hamblen Government
Hamblen County Schools
Hamblen School
Hancock County Schools
Hancock School
Harlan County Public Schools
Harlan School
Hawkins County Schools
Hawkins School
Hilltop Child Development Center
Sevier Daycare
Home Federal Bank
Knox Business
J
Jefferson City Government
Jefferson Government
Jefferson City Public Library
Jefferson
Jefferson County General Sessions Court
Jefferson Government
Jefferson County Juvenile Court
Jefferson Government
Jefferson County Schools
Jefferson School
Jo's Kids
Loudon Daycare
K
King Collision Repair
Knox Business
Knox County Criminal Court Div. I II III
Knox Government
Knox County Election Commission
Knox Government
Knox County Juvenile Court
Knox Government
Knox County Schools
Knox School
Knoxville – Knox Co. Head Start: Extended
Knox
Knoxville -Knox Co. Head Start: Part Day, Afternoon
Knox School
Knoxville -Knox Co. Head Start: Part Day, Morning
Knox School
Knoxville Catholic High School
Knox School
Knoxville Christian School
Knox School
Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center
Knox Business
Knoxville Jewish Day School
Knox School
Knoxville Museum of Art
Knox Business
Knoxville's Community Development Corp
Knox Government
L
Ladies of Charity
Knox Community Group/Other
Landmark Christian Academy
Scott School
Lenoir City Christian Academy
Loudon School
Lenoir City Schools
Loudon School
Leslie County Schools – KY
Leslie School
Lighthouse Kids Center for Autism
Knox School
Little People Preschool
Knox Daycare
Little Scholars Christian Academy
Blount Daycare
Little Sprouts Learning Center
Blount Daycare
Loudon County Schools
Loudon School
Loudon Criminal Courts
Loudon Government
M
Maryville Christian School
Blount School
Maryville City Schools
Blount School
Maryville College
Blount School
McCreary County Schools
McCreary School
McMinn County Schools
McMinn School
Mid-East Loudon County Head Start
Roane School
Mid-East Roane County Head Start
Roane School
Middlesboro Independent Schools
Bell School
Monroe County Government
Monroe Government
Monroe County Schools
Monroe School
Monroe County Sessions/Juvenile Court
Monroe Government
Morgan County Schools
Morgan School
Morristown Heart
Hamblen Business
N
Nature's Way Montessori School
Knox School
New Fellowship Christian Academy
Knox School
New South Credit Union
Knox Business
Newport Grammar School
Cocke School
O
ORNL Fed Credit Union
Anderson Business
Oak Ridge City Schools
Anderson School
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Anderson Government
Oneida Special School District
Scott School
Oral Surgery Specialist of Tennessee
Crossville, Oak Ridge Business
P
Paideia Academy
Knox School
Parrot-Wood Memorial Library
Jefferson Business
Peer Academy
Knox School
R
Roane County General Sessions Criminal and Juvenile
Roane Government
Roane County General Sessions and Juvenile
Roane Government
Roane County Schools
Roane School
Roane State Community College
Roane School
Rogersville City Schools
Hawkins School
S
Sacred Heart Cathedral School
Knox School
SailAway Learning & Academy
Roane School
Sandra Academy of Salon Services Inc.
Claiborne Business
Scott County Schools
Scott School
Sertoma Center of Knoxville
Knox Business
Sevier County Schools
Sevier School
Seymour Community Christian School
Sevier School
Smart Kids Learning Center 1&2
Knox Daycare
Somerset Community College
Pulaski School
Southeast Kentucky Comm & Tech College
Harlan School
St. Joseph School
Knox School
St. Mary's School
Anderson School
StatCare Pulmonary – All Locations
Knoxville Business
Sunshine Industries
Knox Business
Sweetwater City Schools
Monroe School
T
Tanger Outlets Sevierville
Sevier Business
Tate's School
Knox School
Telephone Company Pioneers
Knox Business
Temple Baptist Academy
Knox School
Tenn College of Applied Tech – Harriman
Roane School
Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Jacksboro
Campbell School
Tennessee Members 1st Federal Credit Union
Anderson Business
Tennessee Metals Company, LLC
Knox Business
Tennessee School for the Deaf
Knox School
Tennessee School of Beauty
Knox Business
Tennessee Wesleyan University
McMinn School
The Children's Center of Knoxville. Inc.
Knox Daycare
Tots and Teens pediatrics
Knox Business
Town of Farragut
Knox Government
Tri-State Christian Academy
Claiborne School
Tusculum University
Greene School
U
UCOR
Anderson Business
UT Federal Credit Union
Knox Business
Union County Courthouse
Union Government
Union County Schools
Union School
United States District Court – Knox
Knox Government
University Family Physician
Knox Business
W
Walters State Community College
Hamblen School
Webb School of Knoxville
Knox School
White Pine Library
Jefferson
Y
Y-12 Federal Credit Union
Anderson Business
YMCA of East Tennessee
Knox Community Group/Other
Z
Zoo Knoxville
Knox Business
