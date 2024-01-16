KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple school districts have started to announce closings or delays for Tuesday, January 16, and Wednesday, January 17, due to snow and freezing temperatures this week.

Below you’ll find the list of East Tennessee school districts that have announced closings/delays so far. Several local businesses have also announced closures.

A

Adroit Medical Systems

Loudon Business

Closed Today

Adventist Christian School – Maryville

Blount School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Alcoa City Schools

Blount School

Closed Today

Alcoa Tenn. Federal Credit Union

Blount Business

Opening at 10:00 AM

Alpha Baptist Christian Learning Center

Hamblen School

Closed Today

American Book Co Warehouse-Jefferson City

Jefferson Business

Closed Today

Anderson County Government

Anderson Government

Closed Today

Anderson County Schools

Anderson School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Annoor Academy of Knoxville

Knox School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Apostolic Christian Academy Day Care

Blount Daycare

Closed Today

Athens City Schools

McMinn School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

B

Blount County Government Offices

Blount Government

Closed Today

Blount County Juvenile Court

Blount Government

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Blount County Meals on Wheels

Blount Community Group/Other

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Blount County Public Library

Blount Business

Closed Today

Blount County Schools

Blount School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Boys and Girls Club of Tennessee Valley Claiborne County

Claiborne Community Group/Other

Closed Today

Boys and Girls Club of the TN Valley

Knox Community Group/Other

Closed Today

Boys and Girls Clubs Blount County

Blount Community Group/Other

Closed Today

Boys and Girls Clubs Loudon County

Loudon Community Group/Other

Closed Today

Boys and Girls Clubs North Anderson Co.

Anderson Community Group/Other

Closed Today

C

Campbell County Schools

Campbell School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Carson-Newman University

Jefferson School

Closed Today

Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church

Knox Church

Closed Today

Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church Weekday School

Knox School

Closed Today

Christian Academy of Knoxville

Knox School

Closed Today

City of Alcoa Government Non-Essential

Blount Government

Delayed 2 hours

City of Maryville Government Offices

Blount Government

Closed Today

City of Newport

Cocke Government

Closed Today

Claiborne County Juvenile Court

Claiborne Government

is canceled for Wednesday, January 17

Claiborne County Schools

Claiborne School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Clayton Homes Corporate

Blount Business

Closed Today

Clayton-Bradley STEM Academy

Blount School

Closed Today

Cleveland State – All Sites

Bradley School

Closed Today

Clinton City Schools

Anderson School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Cocke County Schools

Cocke School

Closed Today

Concord Christian School

Knox School

Closed Today

Cozy Kids Daycare

Knox Daycare

Closed Today

Cross Creek Christian School

Monroe School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Cumberland County Schools

Cumberland School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Custom Foods of America

Knox Business

Closed Today

D

Davis Child Development Center

Knox Daycare

Closed Today

Delta Apparel

Anderson Business

Closed Today

Dollywood

Sevier Business

Delayed 2 hours

E

ETMA Federal Credit Union

Blount Business

Closed Today

Edmunds GI

Knox Business

Closed Today

Emerald Academy

Knox School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Enrichment Federal Credit Union

Anderson Business

Closed Today

Episcopal School of Knoxville

Knox School

Closed Today

F

Fentress County Schools

Fentress School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

First Baptist Academy

Knox School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

First Lutheran School

Knox School

Closed Today

Fountain City UMC Preschool

Knox School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

G

Gateway Christian School

Bell School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

General Sessions Court – Knox County

Knox Government

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Grace Christian Academy

Knox School

Closed Today

Grainger County General Sessions Court

Grainger Government

Closed Today

Grainger County Government

Grainger Government

Closed Today

Grainger County Juvenile Court

Grainger Government

Closed Today

Grainger County Schools

Grainger School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Greene County Schools

Greene School

Closed Today

Greeneville City Schools

Greene School

Closed Today

H

Hamblen County Government and Health Dep

Hamblen Government

Closed Today

Hamblen County Schools

Hamblen School

Closed Today

Hancock County Schools

Hancock School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Harlan County Public Schools

Harlan School

Operating Remotely

Hawkins County Schools

Hawkins School

Closed Today

Hilltop Child Development Center

Sevier Daycare

Closed Today

Home Federal Bank

Knox Business

Opening at 11:00 AM

J

Jefferson City Government

Jefferson Government

Closed Today

Jefferson City Public Library

Jefferson

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Jefferson County General Sessions Court

Jefferson Government

Closed Today

Jefferson County Juvenile Court

Jefferson Government

Closed Today

Jefferson County Schools

Jefferson School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Jo's Kids

Loudon Daycare

Closed Today

K

King Collision Repair

Knox Business

Closed Today

Knox County Criminal Court Div. I II III

Knox Government

Closed Today

Knox County Election Commission

Knox Government

Closed Today

Knox County Juvenile Court

Knox Government

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Knox County Schools

Knox School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Knoxville – Knox Co. Head Start: Extended

Knox

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Knoxville -Knox Co. Head Start: Part Day, Afternoon

Knox School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Knoxville -Knox Co. Head Start: Part Day, Morning

Knox School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Knoxville Catholic High School

Knox School

Closed Today

Knoxville Christian School

Knox School

Closed Today

Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center

Knox Business

Closed Today

Knoxville Jewish Day School

Knox School

Closed Today

Knoxville Museum of Art

Knox Business

Closed Today

Knoxville's Community Development Corp

Knox Government

Closed Today

L

Ladies of Charity

Knox Community Group/Other

Closed Today

Landmark Christian Academy

Scott School

Closed Today

Lenoir City Christian Academy

Loudon School

Closed Today

Lenoir City Schools

Loudon School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Leslie County Schools – KY

Leslie School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Lighthouse Kids Center for Autism

Knox School

Closed Today

Little People Preschool

Knox Daycare

Closed Today

Little Scholars Christian Academy

Blount Daycare

Closed Today

Little Sprouts Learning Center

Blount Daycare

Closed Today

Loudon County Schools

Loudon School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Loudon Criminal Courts

Loudon Government

Closed Today

M

Maryville Christian School

Blount School

Closed Today

Maryville City Schools

Blount School

Closed Today

Maryville College

Blount School

Closed Today

McCreary County Schools

McCreary School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

McMinn County Schools

McMinn School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Mid-East Loudon County Head Start

Roane School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Mid-East Roane County Head Start

Roane School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Middlesboro Independent Schools

Bell School

Closed Today

Monroe County Government

Monroe Government

Closed Today

Monroe County Schools

Monroe School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Monroe County Sessions/Juvenile Court

Monroe Government

Closed Today

Morgan County Schools

Morgan School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Morristown Heart

Hamblen Business

Closed Today

N

Nature's Way Montessori School

Knox School

Closed Today

New Fellowship Christian Academy

Knox School

Closed Today

New South Credit Union

Knox Business

Closed Today

Newport Grammar School

Cocke School

Closed Today

O

ORNL Fed Credit Union

Anderson Business

Closed Today

Oak Ridge City Schools

Anderson School

Closed Today

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Anderson Government

Closed Today

Oneida Special School District

Scott School

Closed Today

Oral Surgery Specialist of Tennessee

Crossville, Oak Ridge Business

Closed Today

P

Paideia Academy

Knox School

Closed Today

Parrot-Wood Memorial Library

Jefferson Business

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Peer Academy

Knox School

Closed Today

R

Roane County General Sessions Criminal and Juvenile

Roane Government

Closed Today and Tomorrow
Closed today (1/15), Tuesday (1/16), and Wedensday (1/17)

Roane County General Sessions and Juvenile

Roane Government

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Roane County Schools

Roane School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Roane State Community College

Roane School

Closed Today

Rogersville City Schools

Hawkins School

Closed Today

S

Sacred Heart Cathedral School

Knox School

Closed Today

SailAway Learning & Academy

Roane School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Sandra Academy of Salon Services Inc.

Claiborne Business

Closed Today

Scott County Schools

Scott School

Closed Today

Sertoma Center of Knoxville

Knox Business

Closed Today

Sevier County Schools

Sevier School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Seymour Community Christian School

Sevier School

Closed Today

Smart Kids Learning Center 1&2

Knox Daycare

Closed Today

Somerset Community College

Pulaski School

Closed Today

Southeast Kentucky Comm & Tech College

Harlan School

Closed Today

St. Joseph School

Knox School

Closed Today

St. Mary's School

Anderson School

Closed Today

StatCare Pulmonary – All Locations

Knoxville Business

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Sunshine Industries

Knox Business

Closed Today

Sweetwater City Schools

Monroe School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

T

Tanger Outlets Sevierville

Sevier Business

Delayed 2 hours

Tate's School

Knox School

Closed Today

Telephone Company Pioneers

Knox Business

Closed Today

Temple Baptist Academy

Knox School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Tenn College of Applied Tech – Harriman

Roane School

Closed Today

Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Jacksboro

Campbell School

Closed Today

Tennessee Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Anderson Business

Closed Today

Tennessee Metals Company, LLC

Knox Business

Closed Today

Tennessee School for the Deaf

Knox School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Tennessee School of Beauty

Knox Business

Closed Today

Tennessee Wesleyan University

McMinn School

Closed Today

The Children's Center of Knoxville. Inc.

Knox Daycare

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Tots and Teens pediatrics

Knox Business

Opening at 12:00 PM

Town of Farragut

Knox Government

Closed Today

Tri-State Christian Academy

Claiborne School

Closed Today

Tusculum University

Greene School

Operating Remotely

U

UCOR

Anderson Business

Closed Today

UT Federal Credit Union

Knox Business

Closed Today

Union County Courthouse

Union Government

Closed Today

Union County Schools

Union School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

United States District Court – Knox

Knox Government

Closed Today

University Family Physician

Knox Business

Closed Today

W

Walters State Community College

Hamblen School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Webb School of Knoxville

Knox School

Closed Today

White Pine Library

Jefferson

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Y

Y-12 Federal Credit Union

Anderson Business

Closed Today

YMCA of East Tennessee

Knox Community Group/Other

Closed Today

Z

Zoo Knoxville

Knox Business

Closed Today

Read the WATE 6 Storm Team Forecast Blog for the latest updates.