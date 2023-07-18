KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Why are credit scores such a mystery?

A group of financial institutions and nonprofits in East Tennessee are pulling back the curtain.

“I’m hoping it will get some people’s appetite to really do the work that it takes to improve their scores or at least understand ‘where on earth does my credit score come from’,” said David Reynolds, president, and CEO of Home Federal Bank.

The “720 Financial Literacy Hwy” initiative is an opportunity for the community to look at their financial situation through several lenses.

On Thursday, July 20, community partners in Knox and Blount counties will hold free seminars and workshops to help people understand why financial literacy is the road to a healthy credit score.

“In order to become financially successful, I think people have to set goals and be diligent,” said Al North, a financial coach.

Achieving a score of 700 or better can reduce your borrowing costs over your lifetime and can open doors. For Vinchelle Mobley a good credit score allowed her to buy a house and launch a business.

“I know want to help others on their financial journey. It’s called the bill planner which should be coming out in September,” said Mobley.

She received financial counseling from First Horizon Bank and Operation HOPE.

Mobley hopes her story will help motivate others to map out their journey on the financial literacy highway.

“Don’t get overwhelmed about it because it can be overwhelming once you start to look at the numbers. How am I going to pay this off and how am I going to do this? It will work out, you just have to sit down and come up with a strategic plan because everyone’s finances are different,” said Mobley.

The “720 Financial Literacy Hwy” campaign kicks off on Thursday.

For more information, visit Financial LIteracy Highway and United Way Blount County.