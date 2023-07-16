KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some parents in East Tennessee were protesting against the state’s third-grade retention law on Saturday at Market Square.

The law does not allow students in the third grade to move forward into fourth grade unless they score proficiently in the English Language Arts section on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP).

“Our public schools are the foundation of our country,” retired educator Jane Skinner said. “I think that it’s important that we support them and don’t let our legislators undermine them like they are doing with this test.”

According to Skinner, the new law and the TCAP test should not determine the success of the student.

“The kids that are scoring below their cut score know how to read, they can read,” she said.

Skinner believes the new law is not an accurate snapshot of the classroom and many parents agree, citing test anxiety and stress of the test.

With the law in place, the school will still have the final decision of whether a student can advance to the fourth grade based on their scores. However, some people say it is still unfair.

“It’s a reflection on our public schools when they say 60 percent of our kids can’t read… they can, it’s just not true,” Skinner said.

The law went into effect after the Tennessee Literacy Success Act and the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act were passed in 2021.

In Knox County, if a student is close to passing the score will be eligible to retake. Those who received a designation of “approaching” or “below” will be required to participate in a summer learning camp and/or tutoring next school year to progress to the next grade.