TENNESSEE (WATE) — School districts in East Tennessee, including one district in Virginia and three districts in Kentucky, have revealed the start dates for students to start school.
East Tennessee
Knox County Schools
- Tuesday, Aug. 8 (1/2 day for students)
Anderson County Schools
- July 31 – Aug. 2 (staggered start);
- Thursday, Aug. 3 (first full day)
Clinton City Schools
- Thursday, Aug. 3 (1/2 day for students)
Blount County Schools
- Tuesday, Aug. 1
Maryville City Schools
- Tuesday, Aug. 1 (Staggered start last names, A-K)
- Wednesday, Aug. 2 (Staggered start last names, L-Z)
Alcoa City Schools
- Monday, July 17 (first day of school)
Jefferson County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)
Loudon County Schools
- Wednesday, Aug. 2 (Staggered start last names, A-K)
- Thursday, Aug. 3 (Staggered start last names, L-Z)
Lenoir City Schools
- Wednesday, Aug. 2 (Staggered start last names, A-K)
- Thursday, Aug. 3 (Staggered start last names, L-Z)
Sevier County Schools
- Wednesday, Aug. 9 (first day of school)
Monroe County Schools
- Friday, Aug. 4 (1/2 day for students)
- Monday, Aug. 7 (first full day of school)
Campbell County Schools
- Thursday, Aug. 10 (first day of school)
Claiborne County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)
Cumberland County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)
Fentress County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)
Grainger County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)
Greene County Schools
- Friday, Aug. 4 (first day of school)
Hamblen County Schools
- Thursday, Aug. 3 (first day of school)
Hancock County Schools
- Wednesday, Aug. 2 (first day of school)
Hawkins County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 7 (1/2 day for students)
McMinn County Schools
- Wednesday, Aug. 2 (first day of school)
Morgan County Schools
- Tuesday, Aug. 8 (first day of school)
Roane County Schools
- Thursday, Aug. 3 (1/2 day for students)
- Monday, Aug. 7 (first full day of school)
Scott County Schools
- Friday, Aug. 4 (first day of school)
Virginia (West)
Lee County Schools
- Thursday, Aug. 10 (first day of school)
Southeastern Kentucky
Harlan County Schools
- Wednesday, Aug. 16 (first day of school)
Whitley County Schools
- Monday, Aug. 8 (first day of school)
Knox County Schools
- Tuesday, Aug. 15 (first day of school)
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated with additional information.