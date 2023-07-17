TENNESSEE (WATE) — School districts in East Tennessee, including one district in Virginia and three districts in Kentucky, have revealed the start dates for students to start school.

East Tennessee

Knox County Schools

  • Tuesday, Aug. 8 (1/2 day for students)

Anderson County Schools

  • July 31 – Aug. 2 (staggered start);
  • Thursday, Aug. 3 (first full day)

Clinton City Schools

  • Thursday, Aug. 3 (1/2 day for students)

Blount County Schools

  • Tuesday, Aug. 1

Maryville City Schools

  • Tuesday, Aug. 1 (Staggered start last names, A-K)
  • Wednesday, Aug. 2 (Staggered start last names, L-Z)

Alcoa City Schools

  • Monday, July 17 (first day of school)

Jefferson County Schools

  • Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Loudon County Schools

  • Wednesday, Aug. 2 (Staggered start last names, A-K)
  • Thursday, Aug. 3 (Staggered start last names, L-Z)

Lenoir City Schools

  • Wednesday, Aug. 2 (Staggered start last names, A-K)
  • Thursday, Aug. 3 (Staggered start last names, L-Z)

Sevier County Schools

  • Wednesday, Aug. 9 (first day of school)

Monroe County Schools

  • Friday, Aug. 4 (1/2 day for students)
  • Monday, Aug. 7 (first full day of school)

Campbell County Schools

  • Thursday, Aug. 10 (first day of school)

Claiborne County Schools

  • Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Cumberland County Schools

  • Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Fentress County Schools

  • Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Grainger County Schools

  • Monday, Aug. 7 (first day of school)

Greene County Schools

  • Friday, Aug. 4 (first day of school)

Hamblen County Schools

  • Thursday, Aug. 3 (first day of school)

Hancock County Schools

  • Wednesday, Aug. 2 (first day of school)

Hawkins County Schools

  • Monday, Aug. 7 (1/2 day for students)

McMinn County Schools

  • Wednesday, Aug. 2 (first day of school)

Morgan County Schools

  • Tuesday, Aug. 8 (first day of school)

Roane County Schools

  • Thursday, Aug. 3 (1/2 day for students)
  • Monday, Aug. 7 (first full day of school)

Scott County Schools

  • Friday, Aug. 4 (first day of school)

Virginia (West)

Lee County Schools

  • Thursday, Aug. 10 (first day of school)

Southeastern Kentucky

Harlan County Schools

  • Wednesday, Aug. 16 (first day of school)

Whitley County Schools

  • Monday, Aug. 8 (first day of school)

Knox County Schools

  • Tuesday, Aug. 15 (first day of school)

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated with additional information.