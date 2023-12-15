KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools has announced its first Latina executive principal, Dr. Sofia Roth, who is also a University of Tennessee alumna.

Roth has spent more than 20 years in education. She is now executive principal at Richard Yoakley School after a mid-year transition from Fulton High School, according to the KCS Hall Pass blog.

KCS also shared that Roth is a product of an English Language Learner (ELL) education, which has helped her to connect with students at school.

According to KCS’s Richard Yoakley School, Roth is a former Spanish teacher with 15 years of classroom experience. She joined Knox County Schools in 2002 as a teacher at Carter High School. She began teaching at Fulton High School in 2008 and later became an assistant administrator. She was named the assistant principal of Vine Middle School in 2016.

Then in 2019, she returned to Fulton High School as the assistant principal of the Freshman Academy. Roth also served as the principal of the Night Alternative School at multiple locations, including Karns High School, Fulton High School, and Richard Yoakley; holding this position since 2008.

Roth holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish, a master’s degree in ESL/FL Secondary Education, and an Educational Specialist degree, all from the University of Tennessee. She has a doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of the Cumberlands.