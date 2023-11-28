KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A young entrepreneur is giving back to high school students who sat in the same seats he once did.

Leonardo Garay is no stranger to the halls of Fulton High School. The young barber graduated in 2017 and went on to turn his passion into a career.

Now he’s inspiring the next group of aspiring barbers and beauticians.

“I’m happy that I can help others and give other people opportunities and I just want to keep growing. That’s my goal and keep helping people,” said Garay.

Garay opened Fenix Barbershop in North Knoxville in 2020 but he’s been cutting hair since he was a teen battling cancer.

“Barbering was definitely something that uplifted me and helped me gain my life back and it opened so many doors for me as well. So, I think barbering has changed my life and my brother taught me how to cut hair at the age of 15 or 16 and it’s helped me a lot,” said Garay.

He recently partnered with his alma mater to share his journey as a business owner with students in Fulton’s 865 Academies cosmetology career course track.

“Leo has been very encouraging to all of my students as far as talking to them about owning their own business, what to expect once they get out of school. He backs me up in what I’m teaching my kids about the basics,” said Ashley Limbaugh, the Cosmetology Instructor at Fulton High School.

Garay visits the same classroom where he studied cosmetology and encourages students to trade the mannequins for customers.

“I feel proud of myself going through so many obstacles in my life and just overcoming them and realizing that it’s possible that you can create your own dream and that you can come in in life and be successful,” said Garay.

He’s also proving you are never too young to start giving back.

If you’re interested in a haircut, beard shave or facial visit fenixbarbershopknox.com to make an appointment. You’ll find it at 427 Dutch Valley Dr. in Knoxville.