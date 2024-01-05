KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee public schools got a taste of the life of a student when they received their first letter grade assessment from the Tennessee Department of Education. While some schools passed with flying colors, others did not.

According to the department of education, the new letter grading system is a way parents can have easy-to-understand information about Tennessee schools and districts. For Knox County superintendent Jon Rysewyk, the letter grade doesn’t always show the full picture.

“There is more than just a letter grade that tells a story about a school,” he said.

The grades come from three main components measured by the TDOE: Overall success rate for achievement, overall growth, and the growth of the lowest preforming 25% of students in the school. High schools have a fourth grading component, based on college and career readiness.

In Knox County, nearly half of the graded schools received an ‘A’ or ‘B’ but four schools received an ‘F.’ Rysewyk says these grades leave out the most important thing that makes up a school – the people.

“The person in the car line that greets your kids every day, the teacher you deal with every day that emails you back and provides homework help for your student and doing all those kinds of things, like that’s what really makes the school up,” he said.

Rysewyk said KCS has already been implementing goals to help improve the lower-scoring schools.

“That is kind of what our focus has been for the last 18 months as a district everything we do is kind of streamlined into our four priorities and we have plans at every school,” he said, “every school has a school plan to kind of rise those scores.”

Their four priorities are to build on excellence and foundational skills, keep great educators and principals in every building, career empowerment and success for every student.

“We’re going to focus on those four things because what we know is those fundamentals get results for kids and that’s what we do, we’re successful if our students are successful and ready when they graduate,” said Rysewyk.

The TDOE also say that these letter grades only provide a snapshot of how your child’s school is serving their needs, so if they haven’t received an ‘A’, it doesn’t mean their needs aren’t being met. To find out what a school’s letter grade is, you can visit this website.