KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Schools employee is taking advantage of the Grow Your Own program. Marla Foxx says the state initiative is helping her with a career in teaching.

The Grow Your Own program is aimed at solving the teacher shortage by strengthening the state’s educator pipeline.

“It is tremendous! We have a dire need for very good and talented educators and sometimes it’s difficult to make that change because sometimes you are making a career change,” Foxx said.

Foxx left her corporate job to pursue teaching. She is currently a literacy tutor at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy in Knox County.

“I had to really acclimate myself because I used to train in the corporate world from a training perspective of adults to a teaching environment for children, right? So how does that work with children versus adults,” she said.

Foxx is a Grow Your Own apprentice which will allow her to become a teacher at little to no cost while maintaining her job in the school district.

When Foxx completes the program, she will have earned her teaching certificate and master’s degree through the University of Tennessee.

She says an added benefit of already working in a school is she can immediately put what she learns into practice with the students she tutors.

“I’ll also gain the confidence and strength that I know is there with me because I’ll have the knowledge and I’ll be able to contribute more, play more of an integral role in the school system and in the lives of our children,” Foxx said.

The state’s investment in the apprenticeship program addresses the financial, recruitment and preparation challenges faced by school districts by eliminating barriers through a no-cost pathway and stronger programming.

“Teaching has found my purpose. Working in the community in this capacity has brought me nothing but joy. I wouldn’t change a thing,” Foxx said.

The application window for the Fall 2023 Grow Your Own cohort is open until July 21. Visit growyourown.tennessee.edu for more information on the program requirements.