KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When Knox County Schools introduced the “KCS Way,” an initiative aimed towards making life easier on those in special education, they were hopeful to fill many needs within the school system.

After the latest progress report was given, Cortney Piper of the Special Education Council said that she is hopeful for the future.

“It’s good to see that Knox County Schools is taking a step forward to improve special education and it is my sincere hope that that pace continues,” Piper said. “That’s one of the things as a special education council member that I’ll be looking at is to make sure the pace of this progress is continued and urgent.”

KCS announced the creation of the Special Education Council along with the Student Success Leadership Council. They also will be partnering with ESS South Central Firm to provide special education support staff on a contract basis.

That move filled approximately 30 teacher assistant vacancies in the district.

“I want to encourage Knox County Schools to continue that pace and move forward with the five recommendations from the task force at a very swift pace,” Piper said.

As the mother of a child with special needs, Piper hopes to see past resistance lowered as these recommendations are implemented.

“There have been lots of special education parents that came before me that were incredibly frustrated with Knox County Schools and experienced this culture of resistance from the central office,” Piper said.

Piper also said that she hopes others will continue to speak out and help make a change for the better.

“My words of advice to folks in the special education community is to let your voice be heard,” Piper said. “It is my sincere hope that this special education council and these recommendations help to end that culture of resistance.”