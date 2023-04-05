KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The principal of Hardin Valley Academy has been placed on administrative leave.

Michael Reynolds was announced as the interim principal while Dr. Rob Speas is on paid administrative leave. Reynolds’ placement was announced to parents in an email on April 5.

According to Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk, Reynolds is a retired long-time Knox County School administrator.

The announcement comes after the school dismissed early on March 30 due to a gas valve being left on. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office would later share that this was believed to have been an “intentional act.”

Jay Kostermans, who worked as a custodian at the school, was arrested for the incident.

On April 4, Rysewyk announced that the Asst. Superintendent of Business and Talent Jennifer Hemmelgarm will conduct a formal review of the incident.

The main focuses in the review are “the actions taken by the school and district leaders in response to the incident” and “the protocols and procedures in place to address similar situations should arrive again.”