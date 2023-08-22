KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People from a variety of career fields are leaving their other jobs to spend their days with kids.

Last fall, Griffin Vann began teaching health science, medical therapeutics, and nursing education at Fulton High School in Knox County.

“It is very challenging to be a teacher. I will just give kudos to teachers for the rest of my life because teachers are amazing,” said Vann.

After working as a registered nurse for more than 20 years, the long hours away from home wore on her. The desire to be on the same schedule as her young children lead Vann to seek out a career in a school.

“Our target is folks who’ve held a career outside an industry somewhere and then the pathway helps them translate that experience into a teaching classroom,” said Alex Moseman, Knox County Schools’ Executive Director of Talent Acquisition.

The KCS Educator Preparation Program trains industry professionals to be teachers and provides financial incentives to help them receive certification. The goal is to recruit and retain aspiring educators with expertise in career fields that are in high demand among employers.

“I think it’s really amazing for students to get the opportunity to learn these kinds of things from someone who’s actually done it because we have the stories, and we are experts in our field,” said Vann.

To make the career change to teaching, EPP candidates are required to attend in-person learning days in addition to online coursework.

“There’s a lot that you give yourself toward, but the reward is so awesome because I had five CNAs make it through the nursing class last semester and graduate with their CNA and they are out using that CNA certification and it really puts them on a path to success and I absolutely love that,” said Vann.

The KCS Program is working to put new teachers on a path to success with a high-quality, low-cost training option. Participants who work for the district for three years are reimbursed for the full cost.

Visit KCS’s website to find the application form and more information on the KCS Educator Preparation Program.

