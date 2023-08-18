KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools announced to families Friday morning that while phones are still working, there have been reported difficulties with internet connectivity across the district.

The school district informed its families of students just before 7:30 a.m. with messages via ParentSquare app and phone messages.

“KCS families, Knox County Schools is experiencing difficulties with its internet connectivity, which is impacting access to email across the district. The phones are working if you need to contact your child’s school. The IT Department is working diligently with our partners on a resolution. Thank you for your patience and understanding.” Knox County Schools