KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Leaders with Knox County Schools, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and local law enforcement met to discuss back-to-school safety in the upcoming academic year Thursday morning.

The press conference will began at 10 a.m. at South-Doyle High School.

Knox County Schools superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk was joined by KCS Security Chief Jason Periard, FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph Carrico, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spanger, and Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel. KCS added that other members of the KCS leadership team members were a part of the discussion.

KCS follows three measures to ensure school safety, Rhysewyk said. He explained that each school building has a highly-trained officer who is armed, individual schools have their own safety plans, and KCS takes every threat seriously. He also explained the extensive trainings that school staff, security, and resource officers completed preparing for the upcoming school year.

He added that the KCS is adding new initiatives to be proactive, including proactive training exercises with law enforcement. Additionally, Rhysewyk said KCS is investing in new security enhancements, one of which being each school will have protective film on windows and doors by the end of the year.

Another measure KCS is recommending be implemented this year, Rhysewyk said. He said he has worked with the board and has asked them to consider renewing a policy that would allow schools to implement random weapon searches to catch potential threat and to deter threats from happening.

School safety is at the forefront of many parents’ minds as the school year approaches, with the first day of classes for KCS students being Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Just a few months ago, Rysewyk broke down the safety measures that kept staff and students safe when a gun discharged in a student’s backpack at West High School. The KCS Security Chief explained law enforcement and security responded seconds after they were alerted to the incident.

According to the Knox County Schools website, the district is investing $4.7 million for safety schools are updating their safety plans to meet the evolving threat landscape. The district also maintains an anonymous “Text a Tip” line for anyone to report any suspicious activity they see, hear, or read to Knox County Schools Security.

KCS says anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “knoxschools” followed by the tip to 274637. KCS adds that tips can be called into KCS security at 865-594-3624, but if it is an emergency or you feel threatened, dial 911.

