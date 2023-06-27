KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Shora Foundation in Knoxville is making summer a season for building children’s learning skills.

The nonprofit has children reaching for the Scrabble board and getting outside this summer.

“The kids are very loud, very excited. They really enjoy it,” said Benjamin Flowers, the Academic Center Program Manager at the Shora Foundation.

Shora has been serving East Knoxville for more than 15 years. Flowers said the summer program helps keep students engaged and avoid the summer slide with educational games.

“They don’t realize it but yes, they are learning new words because every so often they’ll say what does that word even mean and it’s a small teaching moment,” said Flowers.

Shora’s mission is to provide a safe place for children to learn while transforming the community through youth and making sure every child knows they’re loved.

“They know we care; they know we are here for them. They know they can sit and talk with us about long days and tough times, and we’ll support them, and we’ll continue to just let them have a little fun in the meantime,” said Flowers.

Every day in the program is an example of the power of play and proves how children can learn by having fun. Flowers said it’s always good to hear that his team’s hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“There are a few kids that will come up toward the end of the day and they are all exhausted from whatever activity and they’ll say thank you. Thank you because we would be sitting at home or thank you because you are working during the summer, thank you for Shora because it gives us something to do,” said Flowers.

Visit https://www.shorafoundation.org/ to get involved with Shora. You can donate to help them fulfill their mission or register to volunteer.