KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cynthia Nance found herself in a predicament at 16, which some young women experience.

She learned during her sophomore year at Anderson County High School that she was pregnant. At the time, Nance was on track to be a salutatorian with a 4.0 GPA. However, given her new circumstances, she had to shift her priorities to prepare for a new baby.

As a junior, she married the baby’s father, but like many teenage marriages, it quickly ended. By her junior year, she had a baby, had been married, and was now divorced. She felt she had unfortunately fallen into the statistic society projects on young mothers.

Despite all the odds stacked against her, Nance was resilient. She still graduated as a valedictorian with an 18-month-old baby and the persistence to continue her education. By 20, she was married again to her current husband while attending Pellissippi Community College with a focus on elementary education. Around this time, she learned she was pregnant again with another baby girl.

Nance was grateful to have her husband’s grandmother’s help with her children. However, when her husband’s grandmother’s health took a turn for the worse, Nance was left with the hard decision to leave school and attend to her children and his grandmother as she needed additional support.

Sharing the responsibilities of running the family’s screenprinting business, Nance said she began to shift into a traditional housewife, caring for her family, babysitting for side money, and being a soccer mom. She loved this part of her life and wanted to remain active in her children’s lives as a baseball coach and the school Booster Club president, but she wanted to pick up where she left off with her education journey to help support her family.

As her children began thinking of their futures, she said she almost felt like a hypocrite encouraging them to choose to pursue college when she had not completed a degree. After her second child graduated high school, she contacted a counselor at Pellissippi Community College, asking for advice on the adult learner program. When asked what degree she wanted to pursue, Nance said she didn’t know. She mentioned enjoying accounting classes when she first attended the school and thought maybe that could be a good direction.

Her counselor told her she should enroll in the business degree track and use the associate to bachelor’s degree transfer program to obtain both degrees in a shorter time. Nance was concerned about the finances to pay for her college, but her counselor had confidence in her and told her it could be worked out.

Nance thought she had lost all credits from her previous time at Pellissippi since it had been 20 years since she last attended college. She was surprised she only needed three more credits to complete her associate’s and could be on her way to a bachelor’s. At this time, she had decided to pursue a degree in accounting, which she thinks was a great decision because she feels it has been a more fulfilling choice.

She said she met many supportive faculty members, including an accounting professor who had been her professor 20 years prior. In 2021, Nance graduated with a bachelor’s in accounting and was proud to graduate the same year as her first baby. She graduated as a valedictorian and was proud of her contract work for Pellissippi’s vice president while attending. Nance was surprised when the faculty asked her to give the closing speech at graduation to share her story.

After graduating, Nance then enrolled as an online learner at Bellevue University, where she obtained a Master’s degree in accounting in 2022. She said her first job out of college proved not to be a fit for her, and she questioned what should come next. She said she was on her lunch break, thinking and talking to the Lord to show her a new direction.

It was not too much longer when she got information from her previous guidance counselor about an accounting job with the accounting firm Van Elkins, located on Gay Street. She said she loves her job now and couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity.

When asked what she would tell a young lady faced with a teenage pregnancy, she said “Don’t count yourself out. You are worth chasing your dreams, and accept your journey will be more challenging, but don’t give up.”

She added, “We can plan, but the Lord will show us what we need.”

Credit: Cynthia Nance

Nance’s three children are successful, and she couldn’t be more proud of them. Her middle daughter is attending Lincoln Memorial University and plans to be a doctor of Physical Therapy. Nance said she could have never imagined being the mother of a doctor.

Nance attributes her successful career journey to the people who helped her along the way and her faith in the Lord.