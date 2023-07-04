KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Museum of Art’s Summer Art Academy lets a child’s imagination shine through drawing, painting, sculpture and more.

The museum is continuing its mission of promoting the arts to children in the community with its summer arts camp.

“I think people are drawn to the art camps because they can see a creativity in their children, and they want to have that opportunity to explore that a little bit more,” said DeLena Feliciano, the KMA Assistant Director of Education.

Each week offers a new and exciting art class that inspires and challenges kids and teens. Most recently the small groups learned about printmaking.

“Any kind you do, basically you create a plate that has something either carved out or raised up and then that image gets transferred to a piece of paper. You peel the paper off, and you can make multiple copies of it just by adding more ink, so they are really learning a very detailed technique in simplified versions for kids,” said Feliciano.

Donna Anderson has taught at the Summer Art Academy for 48 years and specializes in printmaking. She believes the museum is a great place to nurture young artists.

“These kids are exciting to watch and the way they think. They don’t think exactly like everybody else because they are thinking in images and ideas and patterns. Then when you show them how to do something it’s like oh wow,” said Anderson.

At the end of each week, the museum hosts an art show displaying the campers’ artwork for their parents and family. The museum’s Assistant Director of Education says it’s exciting to watch these emerging artists find their talent.

“It’s just neat to see that development and that kind of connection. They feel like KMA is their little art home and they will bring their families back and give them tours of the museum,” said Feliciano.

The Summer Art Academy classes and scholarships are filled on a first-come-first-served basis. Visit knoxart.org/kma_events/saa2023 for more information on which classes still have openings.