KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students from counties across East Tennessee are heading to Nashville after earning awards at East Tennessee History Day.
This annual competition has students from across the country create a project using the theme 2022-2023 Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas. The regional competition for East Tennessee took place at the University of Tennessee on Feb. 28. In total, 146 students competed. The first and second-place winners, with third-place winners serving as alternates, will advance to the state competition on April 15.
“We are very proud of our East Tennessee students,” says Lisa Oakley, ETHS Vice President and Curator of Education. “Our region consistently advances strong projects to the state and national contests. In fact, four ETHD projects have placed first in the nation in previous years, plus several placing second and third and many more finishing in the national top twelve for their categories.”
South Greene High School student Reese Ottinger placed third with her Senior Individual Website The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: The Geographical Frontier of Everest. Sevier County High Schools’ Molly Bohanan placed first with her Senior Individual Exhibit Confronting Racial Frontiers: Maurice Mays and the Miscarriage of Justice and New Center Elementary student Isabella Malone placed first with her Junior Individual Exhibit Bioethics: Expanding the Frontier of Civil Rights in Science and Humane Healthcare.
For Cocke County, two students earned awards. Cosby Elementary student Cayton Griffin placed third with his Junior Individual Documentary William Cocke: Frontier Statesman. He also earned the Boyd Family Foundation East Tennessee History Award. Cosby High School’s Jasmine Peralta placed first with her Senior Individual Paper The Father of Modern Sci-Fi: How Jules Vern Pioneered the Concept of Plausible Science Fiction.
In addition, 34 Knox County students and 42 Blount County students won special awards or took first, second, or third place in the 22nd annual East Tennessee History Day Regional competition.
Awards earned by Blount & Knox County
Junior=Middle School and Senior=High School
Junior Individual Documentary:
First Place
The Americans with Disabilities Act: A New Frontier for Millions of Disabled Americans
Macey Best
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Second Place
The 3-Point Line: The Greatest Frontier in Basketball History
Faiz Boghani
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Junior Individual Website:
First Place
Ada Lovelace: Providing the Frontier for Computer Programming
Doaa Soliman
Farragut Middle School, Teacher: Krystal Darrow
Second Place
Nanotechnology: The New Branch of Micro Science
Yousef Sulaiman
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton
Third Place
The W.A.V.E.S.
Reagan Rousayne
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Junior Individual Exhibit:
Second Place
Lucille Ball: Pushing the Frontier for Female Comedians
Claire Bollschweiler
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Third Place
Anna Pavlova: Breaking Barriers in the World of Dance
Ava Stooksbury
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Junior Individual Paper:
First Place
Landing on the Wrong Planet: The Untold Story of the Nazi Rocket that Opened the Door to the Final Frontier of Space
Aidan Jarvis
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Second Place
Curing the Deadly Disease: The Creation of the Polio Vaccine
Allison Lamar
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Third Place
In the Madhouse: Nellie Bly’s Story of Journalism and Awareness
Elle Etheridge
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton
Junior Individual Performance:
First Place
Let the Memory Live Again: How Andrew Lloyd Webber Forged a New Frontier in Musical Theatre in the United States
Zee Carnes
Disco Institute; Teacher: Elithe Carnes
Second Place
Katherine Johnson: The Hidden Figure that Pushed Frontiers for African American Women in Science and Mathematics
Anadi Patel
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Third Place
Elizebeth Smith Friedman: Cracking the Code to a New Frontier
Lily McGuire
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton
Junior Group Documentary:
First Place
Lewis Hine: Bringing to Light the Harsh Conditions of Child Labor
Anya Biegalski and Meghan Williams
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Second Place
Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan’s Unseen Impact: New Frontiers for the Deaf and Blind
Alexandra Margetis, Kiri Fellenbaum, Lyla Huddleston
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Third Place
Action, Cut, and Everything In-Between: The Evolution of Film
Nyah Wagner, Lauren Huie, Ava Maria Shealy
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton
Junior Group Exhibit:
First Place
Rosalind Franklin: The Dark Lady of DNA
Nadya Alborz and Tori Goff
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Second Place
Impressionism: Breaking Boundaries in the Art World
Kyra Kirkland, Charlie Ann Curry, Vivian Le, and Ali Daniels
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Third Place
Jackie Robinson: Life is Not a Spectator Sport
Allie Moynihan and Maddie Franklin
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Junior Group Performance:
First Place
The Rebel Work of Rosie Hackett
Sara Jackson, Cora Jackson, Eleanor Dildine, and Penelope (Poppy) Baldwin
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton
Second Place
Ida B. Wells and the Fight Against Racial Injustice
Elise Schaur and Ella Saha
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Junior Group Website:
First Place
The Berlin Wall
Lilly Blanton and Kaelyn Graham
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Second Place
The Internet: The Digital Frontier that Changed History
Tristan Walker and Gabe Ioannides
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Third Place
Tanks in WWI: Frontiers of Battle
Cullen McCurry, Luke Bacon, and YangYang Wang
Clayton-Bradley Academy; Teacher: Laura Greene, Liz Shugart
Senior Individual Documentary:
First Place
“Indian Magna Carta”: The Proclamation of 1763 and the Indigenous People’s Rights Frontier
Jelena Armsworth
L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish
Second Place
Jane and the Abortion Access Frontier
Marilla Neubauer
L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Derek Griffin
Third Place
The Lieber Code: The Frontier of International Law
Elizabeth Suters
L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish
Senior Individual Performance:
First Place
Frontiers in Movement: The Relationship Between Diversity and Creative Expression in the Development of Modern Dance
Amelie Hayter
West High School; Teacher: Lindsey Parks
Second Place
Glow Girls: Women Who Lit the Path to Workplace Safety and Rights
Keya Patel
West High School; Teacher: Lindsey Parks
Third Place
The World Wide Web Created by Sir Tim Berners-Lee: Blazing a Digital Frontier
Ethan Elder
STEM Co-Op; Teacher: Allison Elder
Senior Individual Exhibit:
Second Place
Grand Geology: How Training in the Grand Canyon Helped with Lunar Geology Exploration
Reagan Murphy
L&N Stem Academy, Teacher: Derek Griffin
Third Place
Forgotten Americans: TVA’s Rural Electrification
Kali Venable
West High School; Teacher: Lindsey Parks
Senior Individual Paper:
Second Place
1980s United States AIDS Activism: Keith Haring’s Life, Art, and Legacy
Maggie Taylor
L&N Stem Academy, Teacher: Derek Griffin
Third Place
The Evolution of Asian-American Discrimination: History Frontiers within the Asian-American Community
Leah Gentry
L&N Stem Academy, Teacher: Derek Griffin
Senior Individual Website:
First Place
The South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission
McKenna Bradford
L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish
Second Place
Stonewall Riots
Taylor Kennedy
L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Jordan Vallem
Senior Group Documentary:
First Place
The Race to the South Pole: Earth’s Final Frontier
Matthew Wang and Timothy Cho
Farragut High School; Teacher: Chris McNeer
Second Place
The Stanford Prison Experiment: A Frontier in Psychology
Jonah Downs, Bethany Story, and Luke Dahl
L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Derek Griffin
Third Place
The Creation and Development of Color Television
Lily Segars and Lindsey Lawyer
West High School; Teacher: Lindsey Parks
Senior Group Exhibit:
First Place
ARPANET: How the ARPANET Expanded the Frontiers of Communication
Dat Nguyen and Manu Thomas
L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Derek Griffin
Second Place
Frontiers in Forensics
Katie Harper, Lizzie Borrego, and Josh Martinez
L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish
Third Place
The Salem Witch Trials: A New Frontier in American Law
Mary Dailey, Grace Reagan, and Andrea Reagan
L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish
Senior Group Website:
First Place
Patsy Mink: The Pioneer Who Rewrote the Rules
Annie Hodge and Izabella Maestroiani
West High School; Teacher: Lindsey Parks
Second Place
Einstein’s Year of Miracles
Briana Duke, Natalia Grzywacz-Jones, Kaiya Sikora
L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish
Third Place
Three American Women Who Helped Revolutionize and Diversify the Space Frontier
Kennedy Welch and Chloe Kepper
L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish
Special Awards
Making History Personal Award, Senior Division
Senior Individual Performance – The World Wide Web Created by Sir Tim Berners-Lee: Blazing a Digital Frontier
Ethan Elder
STEM Co-Op; Teacher: Allison Elder
Making History Personal Award, Senior Division
Senior Individual Documentary – The Lieber Code: The Frontier of International Law
Elizabeth Suters
L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish
Sequoyah Award
“Indian Magna Carta”: The Proclamation of 1763 and the Indigenous People’s Rights Frontier
Jelena Armsworth
L&N STEM Academy; Teacher: Karen Stanish
Winners at the state level will advance to nationals in College Park, Maryland in June 2023.