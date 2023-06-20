MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville College is adding a new minor in Fermentation Sciences so you can turn your taste for beer into a career. The number of craft breweries in Tennessee has grown by 300% since 2014. That’s one reason why the college is adding the new minor.

“It gives students kind of a handle of something to study that’s relevant to what’s going on in the world right now but has all of these impacts in history going back centuries,” Dr. Nathan Duncan, Assoc. Prof. of Chemistry and Coordinator of the Fermentation Sciences program, said.

Starting this fall, students will be able to declare the minor which requires 21 hours of study in chemistry and microbiology, fermentation sciences, and hospitality-related classes.

So how do you engineer a beer?

Duncan started growing different hop varieties outside the Sutton Science Center this summer.

The Associate Professor of Chemistry is hopeful they can develop a unique regional identity of beer.

“By taking a lot of these varieties and growing them here we can get some idea to try to see if we can find a variety of hops that produces a unique East Tennessee flavor,” Duncan said.

Duncan and college leaders also had conversations with local breweries and restaurants about partnering to provide hands-on learning for students.

“It’s really about being a part of our region, and this is one other avenue in which Maryville College can interface with this growing industry in our town and then hopefully out from there to the rest of our region,” Duncan said.

Tri-Hop Brewery, which is adjacent to the college’s new downtown center, is one of the local businesses interested in a partnership that has something to offer the beer maker and school.

In addition to the new Fermentation Sciences minor, the college plans to offer lifelong learning courses in brewing to the community in the near future.