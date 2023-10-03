KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two East Tennessee students have been named as winners

of the Tristar Reads contest.

Tennesseans for Student Success (TSS) has announced the winners of the Tristar Reads contest, which encourages Tennessee students to read for at least 20 minutes daily. For the contest, over 300 students logged 1.2 million reading minutes this year. This year also marks a contest record in the total time read.

“Seeing our contest grow to more than a million reading minutes this year is an encouraging sign for the future. Each student who took part in Tristar Reads will be better prepared to hit the books this fall because they’ve kept their reading comprehension skills sharp over the summer,” said Tennesseans for Student Success President and CEO Adam Lister.

Lucas Hinds, a Roane County High School sophomore, won the high school category and Wesley Martin, a third-grade homeschooler from Morristown, won the elementary school category. The four category winners will each receive a $1,000 college scholarship.

Overall Winner Taylor Alsup Senior at Stewart’s Creek High School in Smyrna

Elementary school student (K-4) Winner Wesley Martin 3-grade homeschooler from Morristown

Middle school student (5-8) Winner Gibson Weber 6th-grade at Oakland Middle School in Murfreesboro

High school student (9-12) Winner Lucas Hinds 10th-grade at Roane County High in Kingston



Hinds’ favorite book of the summer was “Game Theory: Understanding the Mathematics of Life.”

“I just read things that I enjoyed! When you enjoy something, it’s a lot easier to find time to do it, whether it be on a long road trip, relaxing by the pool, or right before bed,” said Hinds. “I enjoy being able to learn more about anything that comes to mind, there’s always something.”

TSS launched Tristar Reads in 2016. Students participating in this year’s contest logged reading minutes from May 30 to Aug. 7, 2023.

“The vital role reading plays in children’s academic success has received a lot of attention this year and we’re proud to see our Tristar Reads contest playing a part in the statewide drive to encourage literacy,” said Lister. “We created Tristar Reads to provide a fun way to challenge students to avoid the summer slide so many experience when they’re not in the classroom.”

TSS is a statewide network that is committed to supporting Tennessee’s students and their futures. The group believes that education is the key to unlocking a brighter future for Tennessee students.