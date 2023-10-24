KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College invites all writers, poets, and musicians to the 9th Annual Young Creative Writer’s Workshop.

The free daylong workshop is back this year on the Saturday before Halloween and spooky season is crossing over into the writers’ room. The college is welcoming aspiring writers of all ages to explore their passion and hone their craft under the guidance of professional writers.

“The opportunity to work with these professional writers who are very skilled at their craft to interact with them one on one, to be inspired, to be motivated but also just to have fun, just to have a good time,” said Patty Ireland, the Director of the Young Creative Writer’s Workshop.

Author Neema Avashia is this year’s keynote speaker. Activities include a Quilting Bee, an Appalachian Monster Costume Contest and a “Granny Witch” folk medicine station. There are also several spooky workshops including “Appalachian Myths and Monsters” and “Haints, Haunts and Horrors in the Holler”.

“It’s a marvelous opportunity and it’s an opportunity that doesn’t come along often in our area for participants to come out and work with professional writers and artists,” said Ireland.

Knoxville’s poet laureate Joseph Woods, who performs as Black Atticus, is leading a workshop on songwriting and performance poetry.

“A lot of eager young writers. People really have a lot to say, they just want an outlet and a chance to do it so it’s good to be in a position to help them,” said Woods.

The spoken word poet and hip-hop artist is excited to take part in an event that encourages expressive and playful writing.

“Never be afraid to make a mistake. There’s so much you can discover on the other side of ‘Oh that didn’t work.’ Now we can ask a new question, why? And then adapt to that and move forward but don’t be afraid to make a mistake,” said Woods.

The creative writing workshop is at the Strawberry Plains campus on Saturday, October 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit https://www.pstcc.edu/ycww to register for the event.