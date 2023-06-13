KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muse Knoxville is kicking off summer with a camp that is out of this world.

The Space Explorers camp is launching kids into a galaxy of fun and learning with a week of hands-on science activities. Campers will travel across the solar system in a planetarium, launch balloon rockets, and make nebula art.

“They are going to be making galaxy dough, we just got a brand-new solar telescope that Ella is super excited to share with our young scholars and they will also be making astronaut helmets to prepare for journeys into outer space,” said Mary-Bartlett Smythe, the outreach manager.

Kids spent the morning cutting and gluing their space helmets before trying them on and embarking on their first full day.

“It’s really cool to see them learn and a lot of times they are playing, and they don’t even realize they’re learning, but they are and that’s really fun,” said Ella Castelloe, the planetarium program coordinator.

She, along with Smythe, say it’s exciting to see how eager the kids are to learn about outer space and that you never know what will spark a child’s lifelong passion.

“I hope they gain a sense of wonder of all the things that are in outer space and hopefully maybe we have a future astronaut. Maybe we have the next generation that will either go into outer space or participate in the math and science that goes into getting someone up there,” said Smythe.

Muse Knoxville has several summer camps on the calendar. Space is limited so be sure to visit themuseknoxville.org to register online.