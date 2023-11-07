KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tony Award-winning musical comedy that’s been entertaining people for decades is coming to Bearden Theatre in Knoxville.

Fans of “The Music Man” – get ready to see the fictional town of River City, Iowa, come to life on stage this week at Bearden High School.

“My mother actually introduced me to this play and actually my lullaby was one of the songs from this play,” said Luke Anderson, who plays Harold Hill.

Anderson and his castmates have fallen in love with the heartwarming story and charming performances.

“My favorite scene so far in ‘The Music Man’ is most likely ‘Lida Rose’ where I get to sing with the quartet because I’m actually on my front porch and it’s a beautiful song and the set and the scenery of it really adds to that moment,” said Annabella Brady, who plays Marian Paroo.

The hit musical is packed with catchy songs including a cast favorite.

“‘Shipoopi’ is one where we all dance except for our mayor and it’s really fun. The music is beautiful, and we all get to do really fun goofy dances and just have fun with each other,” said Lindy McCool, who plays Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn.

Students have been hard at work on a set design, costumes and performances that will own the stage and wow an audience.

“We have put so much work and hard effort into and everyone has played and portrayed their characters beautifully and our crew has done so much work to bring this small town onto a big stage for the audience,” said Brady.

Opening night is Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Visit https://www.beardentheatre.com/ to find additional showtimes and purchase tickets.