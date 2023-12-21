KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education has released its 2022-2023 School Letter Grades for schools across Tennessee, and just over half of Knox County Schools earned either an A or B grade. While that means that a large percentage of the schools scored lower, educators are warning parents to take the “grades” with a grain of salt.

The letter grades provided by the TDOE are similar to that of a classroom letter grade, providing a snapshot of how well schools are serving all of their students. According to the DOE, some of the factors taken into consideration for each school letter grade include student achievement, academic growth, academic growth of the highest need students, and for high schools, a measure of college and career readiness.

Of the more than 90 schools in the Knox County Schools system, WATE reviewed and found that 78 were listed as grade-eligible. Of those, 52.5 percent earned a grade of an A or a B and only four scored an F. The total score breakdown of Knox County Schools was:

17 schools were given A’s,

24 schools were given B’s

12 were given C’s

21 were given D’s

4 were given F’s

12 were listed as not eligible or were not listed in the DOE’s Letter Grade Dashboard.

The schools listed as earning F’s were Norwood Elementary School, Northwest Middle School, Vine Middle Magnet School, and Austin-East Magnet High School.

Some of the schools that earned A’s were Hardin Valley Elementary School, Farragut Intermediate School, Karns Middle School, Bearden High School, and L&N Stem Academy.

To see how your child’s school measured up, click here.

With these scores being published, Knox County Schools and other advocates are reminding parents that the school grades represent a snapshot of their children’s schools and may not accurately review all that is happening. For example, KCS pointed out that in recent months, the district has launched several initiatives to increase student achieving and performance, such as:

Hiring more than 200 tutors to provide instructional support;

Leveraging the regional support model to provide additional classroom support;

Investing $10.7 million in new, high-quality instructional material for K-12 math;

Enrolling more than 6,500 students in summer programming, as part of an effort to close learning gaps;

Creating a strategic plan for Region 5 to address challenges in schools that have faced persistent gaps in achievement; and

Launching the KCS Way for special education, to identify service improvements and policy changes to support students who qualify for special education supports.

“It’s important to remember that these letter grades are not the complete picture of any school,” said Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk. “There are many ways of analyzing achievement, and I have seen firsthand that every school in our district has outstanding educators and talented students who are doing amazing work. It’s also important to keep in mind that last year alone, KCS increased student achievement in all tested subject areas, and made historic improvements in third-grade reading, while seeing math scores rebound to pre-COVID-19 achievement levels. These gains not only speak to the hard work and dedication of our students and families, they are proof that – together – we are making progress.”

Tanya T. Coats, Tennessee Education Association President and Knox County educator added that the report wasn’t necessary because something similar was already in place.

“This is something that is already in place in the state of Tennessee through our Tennessee report card, so I believe that we are spinning wheels on things that we already have and it is majorly an insult to the students and families and communities that are doing great work in the state of Tennessee,” Coats said.

Coates also shared a message for the parents of students who may be at a school that did not score as well.

“We want the community to know that these grades have little, little or no effect if you have a child that’s going [to a D or F rated school] and you know that they’re getting a good education because they are being supported by excellent educators that are there with an excellent administration, this district is doing everything they can. What we need to be focusing on is ensuring that we get the dollars that we need to ensure that every student, again regardless of their ZIP code, is getting what they deserve and all the resources and so if we rely upon. An “F” at one of a hallmark school? That’s nothing compared to that, kids are being welcome that students are have bill camaraderie at the school, and they’re learning,” Coat said. “The grade just can’t tell you how much love and attention is going into a school and ensuring that every student is learning. It’s just unfortunate.”