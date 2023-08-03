KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over $1 million is up for grabs from teachers across Tennessee from Tennessee Valley Authority’s STEM Classroom Grant Program.

TVA has set aside $1.5 million for the program which funds STEM learning projects in classrooms and schools across TVA’s seven-state service area. This year, the application process is opening earlier to give teachers time to submit applications before students arrive so funding can be distributed before January. Teachers can apply for the program from August 1 through September 15.

Teachers can apply for up to $5,000 for projects that explore: environment, energy, economic and career development, and community problem-solving. Eligible applicants include teachers or school administrators in public or private schools, grades K-12. In addition, the school must be in the TVA service area and receive electricity from a local power distributor served by TVA.

“TVA is proud to support educators and students who pursue excellence in STEM subjects,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “As we work to build the clean energy system of the future, our region’s future workforce must be prepared to deliver innovative solutions for the decades ahead.”

Last year’s program awarded $1 million in grants to schools across the Tennessee Valley. To apply for the program, click here.

In May 2023, 11 schools within the Knox County district received grants from this program. The grants have funded projects, like science lab equipment, 3D printers, and professional cameras.